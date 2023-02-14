Several homes were recently sold in Newport County, with data from Rhode Island Statewide MLS showing some notable sales. In Middletown, a single-family home at 670 Forest Park Avenue was recently sold for $129,000. The cozy home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 756 square feet of living space, and was initially listed for $140,000.

In Newport, a luxurious single-family residence on East Bowery Street sold for $875,000. The property boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,725 square feet of living space, and was initially listed for $899,900.

Another single-family residence, this time in Tiverton, was also recently sold. Located on Main Road, the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers 2,144 square feet of living space and sold for $339,000. The property was initially listed for $324,900.

Finally, a charming single-family residence on Hooper Street in Tiverton was sold for $292,500. The 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home boasts 1,270 square feet of living space and was initially listed for $329,000.

Overall, the recent home sales in Newport County show a diverse range of properties and prices, with something to suit a variety of buyers. With its beautiful coastal location and vibrant communities, Newport County remains a popular place to live.

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

If you’re considering selling or want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached property valuations to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please call me at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.