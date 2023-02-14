Several homes were recently sold in Newport County, with data from Rhode Island Statewide MLS showing some notable sales. In Middletown, a single-family home at 670 Forest Park Avenue was recently sold for $129,000. The cozy home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 756 square feet of living space, and was initially listed for $140,000.
In Newport, a luxurious single-family residence on East Bowery Street sold for $875,000. The property boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,725 square feet of living space, and was initially listed for $899,900.
Another single-family residence, this time in Tiverton, was also recently sold. Located on Main Road, the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers 2,144 square feet of living space and sold for $339,000. The property was initially listed for $324,900.
Finally, a charming single-family residence on Hooper Street in Tiverton was sold for $292,500. The 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home boasts 1,270 square feet of living space and was initially listed for $329,000.
Overall, the recent home sales in Newport County show a diverse range of properties and prices, with something to suit a variety of buyers. With its beautiful coastal location and vibrant communities, Newport County remains a popular place to live.
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
The Newport Folk Festival continued its 2023 lineup announcements today, announcing that Jonathan Richman will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, July 30. Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics. He first gained popularity as the frontman of the proto-punk…
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first onsale beginning this Friday February 19 at 10am local time
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced additional North American dates on their 2023 international tour in 18 cities, with newly-added shows beginning at Wrigley Field on August 9 and running through December 8 at San Francisco’s Chase Center, including a stop at Gillette Stadium on August 24. Multiple nights have been scheduled…
Public Housing Capital Fund will help 24 local housing authorities improve public housing and expand affordable housing opportunities for more RIers
Rhode Island is set to receive over $26 million in federal funding for the renovation and improvement of public housing in 24 cities and towns. The funds will be provided through the Public Housing Capital Fund, administered by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, to help local communities preserve, develop, finance, and modernize…
Jamestown resident William Pierce has been named to Western New England University’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Pierce, who is working toward a BSE in Mechanical Engineering, is one of over 500 students who achieved this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point…
