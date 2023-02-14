The Newport Burger Bender Contest is back and better than ever! Over 60 specialty burgers will be offered this year by dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol counties. Now in its sixth year, the competition has drawn in chefs from all over the area, including Newport, Portsmouth, Bristol, Warren, Middletown, and Tiverton.

The contest will run from Feb. 17 to 26, 2023, giving diners ten full days to enjoy and savor the creative burgers crafted by local chefs. From juicy beef burgers to delicious non-beef options, there’s something for everyone to sink their teeth into.

The burgers will be up for a vote at participating restaurants and also at Discover Newport. Diners can cast their vote by scanning the custom QR codes displayed for each burger. The burgers with the most votes will be crowned winners, and their chefs will be celebrated as well.

Aside from public voting, local media will also have their say in determining the “critics’ choice” winners. Diners who want to share their burger experience with others can post on social media with the hashtag #NewportBurgerBender.

If you’re looking for more information on the burgers and participating restaurants, be sure to check out Discover Newport. There, you’ll find descriptions and photos of all the burgers and a full list of participating restaurants.

Get ready to sink your teeth into some of the area’s best burgers. The Sixth Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest is set to be an epic event, and you won’t want to miss it!