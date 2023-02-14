The Newport Burger Bender Contest is back and better than ever! Over 60 specialty burgers will be offered this year by dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol counties. Now in its sixth year, the competition has drawn in chefs from all over the area, including Newport, Portsmouth, Bristol, Warren, Middletown, and Tiverton.
The contest will run from Feb. 17 to 26, 2023, giving diners ten full days to enjoy and savor the creative burgers crafted by local chefs. From juicy beef burgers to delicious non-beef options, there’s something for everyone to sink their teeth into.
The burgers will be up for a vote at participating restaurants and also at Discover Newport. Diners can cast their vote by scanning the custom QR codes displayed for each burger. The burgers with the most votes will be crowned winners, and their chefs will be celebrated as well.
Aside from public voting, local media will also have their say in determining the “critics’ choice” winners. Diners who want to share their burger experience with others can post on social media with the hashtag #NewportBurgerBender.
If you’re looking for more information on the burgers and participating restaurants, be sure to check out Discover Newport. There, you’ll find descriptions and photos of all the burgers and a full list of participating restaurants.
Get ready to sink your teeth into some of the area’s best burgers. The Sixth Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest is set to be an epic event, and you won’t want to miss it!
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Rhode Island using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Jan 21-Feb 3. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data…
PROVIDENCE – A 19-year-old Providence man admitted to a federal judge today that he was one of two men who assaulted a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in November 2021, while the carrier was delivering mail in South Providence, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to information presented to the court, in November…
By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer Subway said Tuesday that it’s exploring a possible sale of the sandwich company. Milford, Connecticut-based Subway has been privately owned since its founding in 1965. It’s now one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries. In a statement posted on its website,…
Story by Public Affairs Office , Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport NEWPORT, R.I. – The total funded program of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport reached approximately $1.5 billion in 2022. Of its total operating budget, $623 million was spent by Division Newport in civilian payroll and labor, materials, operational expenditures, property maintenance and…
After 40 years of service to the community, including the last 12 years as Newport’s top cop, Police Chief Gary T. Silva is set to retire on Feb. 24th, according to a press release from the City of Newport. Silva was first sworn in as a Police Officer in June of 1983, rising through the…
