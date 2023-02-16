The award is given twice yearly in support of local artists and art projects that benefit the community.
Submissions for the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s (ACA) Artist Award are due by midnight on Monday, May 15, 2023. The award is given twice yearly in support of local artists and art projects that benefit the community. Awardee notifications will be made on May 29, 2023. Now in its sixth year, ACA’s…
Newport City Council will review Special Event licenses, licenses and permits, resolutions, ordinances, and more.
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 22, at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda; CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING FEBRUARY 22, 2023 The following items of business, filed with the City…
Newport’s Sankofa Community Connection is among the nonprofits that will share nearly $110,000 in grants to serve Black residents through the Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation.
The Rhode Island Foundation has announced that it will distribute almost $110,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations that serve the state’s Black residents through the Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund. The fund supports initiatives that promote youth development and mentoring, celebrate Black Rhode Islanders’ achievements, preserve the Black community’s culture, and improve the lives of low-income…
The Newport Festivals Foundation, which produces the iconic Newport Folk Festival and legendary Newport Jazz Festival, is doing some iconic and legendary things of its own.
Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, the Executive Director and Development Director of Newport Festivals Foundation, joined What’sUpNewp today for a conversation about the Foundation, the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and more. You can listen to our conversation here, or watch and listen below. More About The Newport Festivals Foundation Newport Festivals Foundation is…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.