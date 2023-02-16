After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th edition from February 17-26, 2023.

Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

During our discussion, Dave will chat with us about some of the scheduled 150 events full of food, music, and fun, catch us up on what’s new this year for the festival, and more!