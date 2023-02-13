The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) recently named Newport resident Jacob Jasinski, executive chef at The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, as the 2022 recipient of the “Chef of the Year Award” in the “Hotel” Category at the 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

Jasinski’s culinary career began early in life. He was inspired by his Polish immigrant grandparents who had the tradition of nightly family dinners that filled the house with love. He would often accompany his father to local New England farmers markets, where he was taught how to choose the best quality ingredients for each dish. After working in the industry during high school, Jasinski sought out opportunities to further refine his craft and take the opportunity to travel. His culinary repertoire bloomed while living abroad working in Michelin-starred Domaine de Clairefontaine in Chonas-l’Amballan, France, alongside Chef Philippe Girardon, and in Michelin-starred kitchens in Venice, Italy.

Upon returning to the United States, his ability flourished at The Dining Room Ritz Carlton in Buckhead, White Barn Inn, and Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2014, he was tapped to take over Seasons dining room at the Ocean House in Westerly, leading the restaurant to its first Forbes Five Star achievement. In 2017, the opportunity arose to develop the culinary program at Sails Restaurant in Naples, Florida, where Jasinski took home Florida’s Top Chef Award and gained national attention. After traveling around the globe in late 2018, Jasinski returned home to Rhode Island to become the executive chef at The Chanler, which also gained its first Forbes-Five Star award under his guidance.

“With a career that includes Michelin-starred restaurants in France and Italy, Rhode Island is very lucky to have such an important figure in its culinary scene,” said Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RI Hospitality Association (RIHA)/RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF). “For his many contributions to the industry, we’re proud to honor him with this award.”

Jasinski’s approach to cuisine is to let the ingredients speak for themselves, “Taking an ingredient you’ve had a thousand times and preparing it in such a way that you find your palette experiencing it as if it was the first time is what we aim to do with each dish.” This modern approach to New England cuisine is partnered with a focus on sustainability, and supporting local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen. Jasinski has even built a vast garden on The Chanler grounds, which is used in its nightly changing blind tasting menus.

Other Newport-Based Recipents

Another eight hospitality industry workers from Newport-based businesses at the 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

The Stars of the Industry Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of hospitality, food service, and tourism members. Award recipients are nominated by their peers, managers or customers and were chosen not only for their dedication and contributions to their careers, but for their involvement in their local communities.

“We’re proud to recognize this year’s Stars of the Industry award-winners for their commitment to their craft and industry,” said Dale J. Venturini, President and CEO of RIHA. “With more than 80,000 Rhode Islanders working in the hospitality sector, each person plays an important role in our success and helps us to remain a cornerstone of the state’s economy.”

Newport, RI-based “Stars of the Industry” award recipients include:

NAME BUSINESS AWARD Kieran MacIntosh The Chanler Restaurant Employee of the Year Elizabeth Smith The Preservation Society of Newport County Tourism Employee of the Year Hannah Kanik The Chanler at Cliff Walk Hotel Employee of the Year Morgan Capodilupo The Vanderbilt Hotel Employee of the Year Elena Pupazan The Vanderbilt Emerging Leader of the Year Patrick J. Surber The Preservation Society of Newport County Emerging Leader of the Year Hugo Ramiro Lopez McGrath Clambakes and Catering Catering Employee of the Year Lindy Lopes McGrath Clambakes and Catering Catering Employee of the Year