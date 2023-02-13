The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) recently named Newport resident Jacob Jasinski, executive chef at The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, as the 2022 recipient of the “Chef of the Year Award” in the “Hotel” Category at the 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

Jasinski’s culinary career began early in life. He was inspired by his Polish immigrant grandparents who had the tradition of nightly family dinners that filled the house with love. He would often accompany his father to local New England farmers markets, where he was taught how to choose the best quality ingredients for each dish. After working in the industry during high school, Jasinski sought out opportunities to further refine his craft and take the opportunity to travel. His culinary repertoire bloomed while living abroad working in Michelin-starred Domaine de Clairefontaine in Chonas-l’Amballan, France, alongside Chef Philippe Girardon, and in Michelin-starred kitchens in Venice, Italy.

Upon returning to the United States, his ability flourished at The Dining Room Ritz Carlton in Buckhead, White Barn Inn, and Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2014, he was tapped to take over Seasons dining room at the Ocean House in Westerly, leading the restaurant to its first Forbes Five Star achievement. In 2017, the opportunity arose to develop the culinary program at Sails Restaurant in Naples, Florida, where Jasinski took home Florida’s Top Chef Award and gained national attention. After traveling around the globe in late 2018, Jasinski returned home to Rhode Island to become the executive chef at The Chanler, which also gained its first Forbes-Five Star award under his guidance.

“With a career that includes Michelin-starred restaurants in France and Italy, Rhode Island is very lucky to have such an important figure in its culinary scene,” said Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RI Hospitality Association (RIHA)/RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF). “For his many contributions to the industry, we’re proud to honor him with this award.”

Jasinski’s approach to cuisine is to let the ingredients speak for themselves, “Taking an ingredient you’ve had a thousand times and preparing it in such a way that you find your palette experiencing it as if it was the first time is what we aim to do with each dish.” This modern approach to New England cuisine is partnered with a focus on sustainability, and supporting local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen. Jasinski has even built a vast garden on The Chanler grounds, which is used in its nightly changing blind tasting menus.

Other Newport-Based Recipents

Another eight hospitality industry workers from Newport-based businesses at the 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

The Stars of the Industry Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of hospitality, food service, and tourism members. Award recipients are nominated by their peers, managers or customers and were chosen not only for their dedication and contributions to their careers, but for their involvement in their local communities.

“We’re proud to recognize this year’s Stars of the Industry award-winners for their commitment to their craft and industry,” said Dale J. Venturini, President and CEO of RIHA. “With more than 80,000 Rhode Islanders working in the hospitality sector, each person plays an important role in our success and helps us to remain a cornerstone of the state’s economy.”

Newport, RI-based “Stars of the Industry” award recipients include:

NAMEBUSINESSAWARD
Kieran MacIntoshThe ChanlerRestaurant Employee of the Year
Elizabeth SmithThe Preservation Society of Newport CountyTourism Employee of the Year
Hannah KanikThe Chanler at Cliff WalkHotel Employee of the Year
Morgan Capodilupo The VanderbiltHotel Employee of the Year
Elena Pupazan The VanderbiltEmerging Leader of the Year
Patrick J. SurberThe Preservation Society of Newport CountyEmerging Leader of the Year
Hugo Ramiro LopezMcGrath Clambakes and CateringCatering Employee of the Year
Lindy LopesMcGrath Clambakes and CateringCatering Employee of the Year

Sign Up For What'sUpNewp's Free Daily Newsletter

Support What'sUpNewp's Newsroom

Read More From WUN

Historian Dr. Robert A. Selig Funded to translate Comte de Rochambeau’s Orderly Book

Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route and the Battle of Rhode Island Association fund Dr. Robert Selig’s translation of Comte de Rochambeau’s Orderly Book

The National Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association (W3R-US) and the Battle of Rhode Island Association (BoRIA) have funded historian Dr. Robert A. Selig to translate sections of the Comte de Rochambeau’s Orderly Book, which contains the French army’s daily orders during its stay in Newport, RI, from July 1780 to June 1781. Selig’s research will focus…

Rep. Abney named to NCSL Foundation Board of Directors

Rep. Marvin L. Abney, Chairman of the House Finance Committee, has been named to the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) Foundation Board of Directors.

Rep. Marvin L. Abney, Chairman of the House Finance Committee, has been named to the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) Foundation Board of Directors. Chairman Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown) has been an active member of NCSL throughout his tenure as a state legislator. He joins House Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Kennedy (D-Dist. 38,…

Bruins’ Ullmark is NHL’s biggest goalie surprise this season

Linus Ullmark moved to the Boston area in the summer of 2021 with his wife, their two young children and their dogs after signing with the Bruins. Settling in with his new team didn’t happen right away.

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer Linus Ullmark moved to the Boston area in the summer of 2021 with his wife, their two young children and their dogs after signing with the Bruins. Settling in with his new team didn’t happen right away. Fresh off signing a $20 million, four-year contract, Ullmark shared the net with rookie Jeremy…

Newport City Council to interview candidates for seats on various boards and commissions

The Council may also discuss at the conclusion of the interview how they may vote on applicants seeking an appointment to the above boards or commissions at a regularly scheduled Council meeting at which a vote to appoint an applicant is considered.

Newport City Council is set to interview four applicants for various boards and commissions on February 15, 2023, at the City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room. The applicants are vying for a spot in the Historic District Commission, Board of Tax Appeals, and Zoning Board of Review. The interviewees include Samuel Goldblatt, who is seeking…

‘Six Picks’ Family fun at Newport Winter Festival

Winter Festival includes dozens of events beginning Friday February 17

It’s certainly been a mild winter so far, and with warmer-than-normal temperatures forecast for school vacation week, there’s no excuse not to spend a few days enjoying the 35th annual Newport Winter Festival. Bring the kids to some cool events happening all week beginning with a few ideas below. Note: The best way to experience…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.