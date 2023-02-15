As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has planned an array of events to raise funds and celebrate the festive occasion. The events are set to take place from February 19 to March 11, 2023, and the committee promises to provide loads of entertainment and fun.

The first event on the agenda is the St. Practice Day, which will take place on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at O’Brien’s Pub, 501 Thames Street, Newport, RI 02840. The fund-raiser will feature light food, music, and raffles to raise funds for the parade. The entertainment for the event will be provided by Rhode to Dublin and the Irish Step Dancers, and the price of entry will be $25. This event promises to be a blast, and it’s sponsored by O’Brien’s Pub.

Next on the list is the Green Eggs & Ham Brunch, which is set to take place on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Avenue, Newport, RI 02840. The parade fund-raiser is a family-friendly event that promises to be loads of fun. The spread of food will be enormous, and the price of entry will be $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of 3 and 12, and free for children under 3. There will be an Irish Sing-Along with Shanarcie at 1 pm.

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, the Grand Marshal Roast will take place at St. Augustine Church Hall, 2 Eastnor Road, Newport, RI 02840. The roast is honoring this year’s Grand Marshal, Humphrey J. “Harp” Donnelly IV, and will start at 5:30 pm and end when all the roasting is completed. The price of tickets will be $30, and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Entertainment for the event will be provided by Rhode to Dublin, and advanced tickets can be purchased by calling 846-5081 or from Hibernian Hall.

The Big Daddy Award Ceremony & Pre-Parade Party is scheduled for Friday, March 10, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Avenue, Newport, RI 02840. This year’s winner of the Big Daddy Award is IHOP Restaurant in Middletown, RI, owned by Karen and Bill Cardinal. The event is free, and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Entertainment for the event will include bagpipe bands and a DJ, and special guests will include Big Daddy Award winners Bill and Karen Cardinal.

The celebration’s highlight will be the 67th Annual – Newport, RI – St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023. The parade will start at 11:00 am from Newport City Hall on Broadway and finish at Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church in the heart of the Fifth Ward. The parade will last for two hours and promises to be a great spectacle. The parade is sponsored by The Parade Committee.

After the parade, the 15th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Family Celebration will take place from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Martin Recreation Center “The Hut” – 35 Golden Hill Street. This is a non-alcoholic family event, and there will be entertainment with bagpipers, Irish step dancers, pirates, face painting, balloons, clowns, and more.

The parade season will include with a Parade Award Night on a to be determined date. Best of” awards will be presented to the winners of this year’s Parade.

For updates and more information, visit https://www.newportirish.com/.