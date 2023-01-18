Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

🏛️ Governor Dan McKee said in his State of the State address Tuesday that he will propose broad tax relief in his forthcoming budget plan. Read more on the State of the State below;

⚓ The crew of the USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) returned to their home port in Newport on January 16, following a 50-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea, the Coast Guard Atlantic Area said in a release. (Read more on What’sUpNewp)

✈️ The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is hosting a “virtual town hall” event online today at 12 pm with updates, including about the Newport State Airport. (Read more on Rhode Island Airport Corporation)

🚨 The Newport City Council will meet in Executive Session on Monday, January 23 at 5:30 pm for the purpose of issues relating to the Collective Bargaining Agreement with Lodge No. 8, Fraternal Order of Police (“FOP”).

🏗️ A huge residential and marina village development proposed for Weaver Cove, a project that’s been kicking around in various forms for at least two decades, has returned for town review. (Portsmouth Times)

🍲 Discover Newport with a roundup of the best comfort food dishes in and around Newport. (Read more on Discover Newport)

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain, mainly after 2 pm. High near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: WNW wind 6 to 10 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the morning. Rain, mainly after 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:43 pm | 9 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:07 am & 4:37 pm | Low tide at 10:31 am & 10:03 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.2 days, 20% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm, Middletown Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm

Newport: Newport Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

On What’sUpNewp

🆕 The Latest

We published 26 stories on What’sUpNewp yesterday. Here’s a look at all of the latest headlines since yesterday afternoon’s newsletter.

USCGC Tahoma returns to Newport after 50-day Caribbean Sea Patrol

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Burton’s 23 lead Richmond over Rhode Island 64-57

Governor McKee rolls out $100 million Tax Relief Plan in State of the State Address

Read Governor Dan McKee’s entire 2023 State of the State Address

Rhode Island governor to propose tax relief in budget plan

Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge

For public safety, DEM urges users of State Mgmt. areas to wear fluorescent orange clothing during hunting seasons

Rhode Island Foundation offering nearly $290,000 in grants to help Newport County residents

