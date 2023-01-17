Beach Road Weekend Music Festival announced today that Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver and Leon Bridges will headline the 2023 festival.

The headliners have combined for five Grammy wins and 24 nominations and have sold more than 18 million albums. The three days of music, food and culture will take place August 25 – 27, 2023 at Veteran’s Memorial Park on beautiful Martha’s Vineyard.

Ticket and hotel packages will go on sale January 27, but presale tickets will be available for anyone who signs up at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

Lineup

In addition to Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver and Leon Bridges, Beach Road 2023 will also feature performances from some of the biggest acts touring today including Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, Japanese Breakfast, Regina Spektor, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Kevin Morby, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Gregory Porter. Additional acts will be announced in the future.

“This is a powerhouse lineup that has something really special for everyone. It’s the ideal blend of folk, rock, and soul that give everyone those great beach vibes we all hope to have all summer long,” said Adam Epstein, founder and creator of Beach Road Weekend. “We had a great Festival last summer and in 2023 we’re building off that success and will be delivering one of the best live music experiences in the country.”

Ticket Options

This year, fans will be able to select between General Admission, VIP Beach Club, and Skydeck ticket options. All ticket options include incredible views of two massive side by side stages ensuring the music never stops. VIP Beach Club packages include access to the Beach Club directly in front the stage, special drink options, upgraded restrooms and luxury shaded seating. The three skydeck options offer the best views of the festival, private bar service and special culinary offerings. Tickets packages will go on sale on January 27. The best way to get access to tickets is to sign up for the presale at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

Hotel Packages

Beach Road Weekend strongly encourages guests to stay on the island as it is the only way to guarantee they can hear every minute of music from these incredible artists. There is no need to worry about leaving early to catch a limited capacity ferry back to the mainland because Beach Road Weekend has partnered with the Martha’s Vineyard’s Travel & Tourism industry to create hotel packages at some of the most in demand locations on the island. Hotel packages include a three-night stay and two three-day General Admission passes. Additional weekend passes and extended stays can be added at checkout. All packages can be purchased online at www.BeachRoadWeekendPackages.com.

“The festival celebrates everything Martha’s Vineyard has to offer, and we want our guests to get the most out of the island,” said Epstein. “Come for the festival, but stay for the week. Head out on the water, enjoy the miles of beautiful beaches, watch the sunset from the Gay Head Cliffs, ride the carousel in Oak Bluffs and check out the incredible shops in Edgartown and Vineyard Haven. We want everyone to fall in love with the island and see what makes this place so magical.”

Beach Road Weekend 2023

Friday, August 25th – Sunday, August 27th

Veterans Memorial Park, Vineyard Haven, MA

Additional information available online at www.beachroadweekend.com