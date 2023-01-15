Geraldine Louise (McCarthy) Doyle, 92, of Newport, RI, passed away on January 11, 2023, in Newport, surrounded by her loved ones.

Geraldine was born in Newport, RI to the late Jeremiah and Annie (Rose) McCarthy on August 6, 1930. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1947. She worked as a Housekeeper for a number of years. She loved gardening and knitting, was an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. She was an enthusiastic host for friends and family to view the St. Patrick’s Day parade from her porch for half a century.

Geraldine is survived by her children; Thomas V. Doyle (Gail) of Middletown, RI, Jeffery M. Doyle (Tina) of Inglis, FL, and Barbara A. Groux (Michael) of Middletown, RI, as well as her grandchildren; Shawn Doyle (Jen), Stacy Jacobs (Sean), Timothy Doyle (Kacey), Julie Porter (David), Jennifer Groux (Brian), and Christopher Groux. She also leaves 9 great grandchildren and 3 nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas V. Doyle Jr., her sister, Barbara, her son, Gerald P. Doyle, and her granddaughter, Sarah L. Groux.

A Graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Trinity Cemetery, 367 E. Main Road, Portsmouth at 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Geraldine’s memory to the Newport Public Library, 300 Spring St, Newport, RI 02840, https://newportlibraryri.org/about/donate/.