Deborah Christine (Meikle) Cahoon of Newport, RI, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of David C. Cahoon.

Born in Newport, May 8, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. Meikle and Kathleen “Kitty” (O’Connor) Meikle. Deborah was a graduate of St. Catherine’s Academy, Newport, The Elms College of Chicopee, MA, Assumption College of Worcester, MA. Deborah received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in, English and Education and a Master of Arts Degree in English, Teaching Certifications in Elementary / Secondary School English, and Special Education.

Deborah was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and career teacher at the High School and College levels. She taught at numerous locations in Massachusetts during her early career. Her 1980 marriage to David, a career Naval Officer, saw her teaching in Germany, Italy, and up and down the Mid-Atlantic coast. They and son, Michael, travelled extensively overseas during Dave’s naval career and continued their adventures even after he retired. Places visited included Germany, Italy, France, England, Scotland, Ireland, Iceland, Australia, Japan, Bali, and islands in the Caribbean. Despite their travels, “Deb” always remained a true Newporter, and her thoughts and prayers always remained with her extended family on Aquidneck Island. As with many of us, she always said “It is exciting to travel and see faraway places, but it is always nice to come home.” The smell of the sea air on Ocean Drive, walks at Fort Adams, and visits with family and friends are what warmed her heart and filled her soul. Rest easy Deb you are home at last. May the lord welcome you and keep you safe and warm.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Michael Cahoon, daughter-in-law Allison (Walton) Cahoon, and grandchildren Henry, Emerson, and Leo Cahoon of Braintree, MA. Her brother Robert “Bob” Meikle and sister-in-law Elizabeth “Puffy” (Carraway) Meikle, niece and nephew Glendora and Connor Meikle of Newport, and many close cousins in Rhode Island.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023, with visitation from 8:30-9:30 AM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, a Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 AM in St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport. Burial St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John Clarke Retirement Center, 600 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842, www.johnclarkeseniorliving.org.