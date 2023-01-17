Today, the Newport Spring Leadership Committee shared with What’sUpNewp that construction on the new Spring Park has begun!

Barring unforeseen complications, the completion of Spring Park is planned for the summer of 2023. The park will memorialize Newport’s historic spring around which the city was founded and celebrate a founding value of the new city, religious freedom.

Now that the site’s design and engineering plans are completed, the first construction steps have included the removal of contaminated soil from decades of use as a gas station.

Next is the installation of an innovative below-ground Silva Cell system, a high-quality tree care and stormwater management tool used to improve ecological function in urban areas. The cells provide support for tree roots and the management of stormwater runoff.

The Silva Cells system was identified by Newport’s Superintendent of Parks, Grounds, and Forestry, Scott Wheeler, who says, “the system will provide the park’s shade trees with the high-quality organic soil they need to thrive while also providing the structure needed to support a safe, stable walking surface for visitors. It has the added benefit of catching stormwater to sustain the trees and to reduce runoff.”

The system is being installed by the managing contractor, R.P. Marzilli, under the direction of Lirio Landscape Architecture. Work will continue as long as the weather permits. Further construction details will be reported as progress is made.

The Spring Leadership Group shares that it is grateful for the community-wide support this unique project has received. The park will be an important and welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike. Organizers say that when completed, Spring Park will be donated to Newport.