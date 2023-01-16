Pauline (Ekstrom) Henderson, 88, of Newport, left her family and friends peacefully, on January 14, 2023, in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert Earl Henderson.

Born in Newport, Pauline was the daughter of the late David and Ruth (Bliven) Ekstrom.

Pauline leaves behind her children; Pauline Pelletier and significant other, Wayne Oliveira of Portsmouth, Robert Henderson and wife Sandra of Newport, Charles Henderson of Newport, John Henderson and significant other Nancy Petrillio of Georgetown, MA, David Henderson of Newport, and Elizabeth Henderson of Middletown.



She is survived by several grandchildren: Nikki Lewis and husband Don, Julie Henderson, Robert Henderson, and wife Beth, Kasee Joyner, David Henderson, Natasha Henderson, Christine Henderson, Santasia Henderson and significant other Cameron Traynum, Chandler DaCruz, Madison Henderson, Alexis DaCruz, Kierra Ford, Robert Chapman, Harold Chapman, Arnold Chapman, Erica Crocker and Michael Calderone.



Pauline’s great-grandchildren include Donald Lewis, Devon Lewis and wife Lori, Kyle Henderson, Kasia Joyner, Kaylee Pelletier, Kenley Joyner, Jenna Monell, Elijah Wande, Izzy Williams, Serenity Traynum, Nina Henderson, Breanne Hazard, Riley Pelletier, Amya Ford, Mya Atkins, Jett Williams, Gabby Atkins, Jalen Atkins and Michael Sabino Calderone. Her great-great grandchildren Brielle, Benjamin, Frankie III, Amaria, Averi, and Kai.



She is also survived by her lifelong friend Judith Johnson and daughter-in-law Lis DaCruz.

Pauline cherished time spent with family and friends. She was quick witted, sarcastic and had a great sense of humor. She loved to laugh, “cut-up”, and just have a good time.

If there was music playing you could always find her on the dance floor. She loved to dance. Pauline had a sense of adventure and enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, slots at the casino, swimming and doing puzzles. She loved just being outside basking in the sunshine.

Pauline was predeceased by her son, Troy Henderson, grandson Rian Pelletier and daughter-in-law Lee Johns.



Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.



Funeral services are at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Middletown Cemetery.



Donations in her memory can be made to support the fight against cancer and drug addiction via Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or Zinnia Health 251 Main Street in Exeter, RI 02822.