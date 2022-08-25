Newport Fireworks
Salute to Summer Free Concert & Fireworks Show will take place on Saturday

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.

Friday, August 26

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play Bold Point Park August 26

Kenny Chesney to perform at Gillette Stadium on Friday and Saturday

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Anita Mansfield at 8 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Living Wine at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • Officers Club: The Sixties Band from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm, The Complaints from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, August 27

Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing

Clear The Shelters: Potter League for Animals to participate in national pet adoption event on August 27

Jamestown Arts Center to host Rhode Island premiere of ‘Cunningham’ on August 27

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Catching Blue at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Brian Cabral at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Lana Katz Katzfrom 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Nate C from 4 pm to 7 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, August 28

Rhode Island Folk Festival returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 11 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Keith J.G. McCurdy of Vudu Sister from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: The 40, Island Rockers from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: James Harris & Ryan McHugh at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Randy Robbins from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.