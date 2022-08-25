Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.
Friday, August 26
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play Bold Point Park August 26
Kenny Chesney to perform at Gillette Stadium on Friday and Saturday
Things To Do
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Anita Mansfield at 8 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Living Wine at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officers Club: The Sixties Band from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm, The Complaints from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, August 27
Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing
Clear The Shelters: Potter League for Animals to participate in national pet adoption event on August 27
Jamestown Arts Center to host Rhode Island premiere of ‘Cunningham’ on August 27
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am to 4 pm: Bike Newport presents 10-Spot Ride
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Creative Survival
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 2 pm to 10 pm: Salute to Summer Free Concert & Fireworks Show at Naval Station Newport
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Roam Around Rough Point
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm: Salute to Summer Fireworks Cruise aboard Coastal Queen
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Catching Blue at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Brian Cabral at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Lana Katz Katzfrom 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Nate C from 4 pm to 7 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, August 28
Rhode Island Folk Festival returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Marble House
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 12 pm: Rhode Island Folk Festival in East Providence
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Concerts in King Park – NIMFest – Sunday Gazebo Concerts at King Park
- 4 pm: Steak Fry at Ragged Island
- 5 pm to 7 pm: THE REDWOOD GARDEN PARTY at Redwood Library
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 11 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Keith J.G. McCurdy of Vudu Sister from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: The 40, Island Rockers from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: James Harris & Ryan McHugh at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.