Kenny Chesney will return to the birthplace of No Shoes Nation when he performs at Gillette Stadium for the venue-record 20th and 21st times this Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27.

The eight-time ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year will be joined by Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce as he returns to the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution for the first time since 2018 as the finale of his Here and Now 2022 tour. The show will start at 5:00 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 1:00 p.m. and gates opening at 4:00 p.m.

As the venue prepares for Kenny Chesney, Gillette Stadium officials are reminding fans attending the shows of the following important ticketholder information and policies in place at the stadium.

ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME FOR TRAVEL TO GILLETTE STADIUM

Stadium officials strongly encourage fans to allow themselves plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on event days. NOTE: The Friday concert will coincide with commuter traffic, so please plan accordingly. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the show. Fans must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

PARKING

Stadium lots will open for parking at 1:00 p.m. Parking is $50 for cars and motorcycles and $150 for buses, RVs and limos. Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 55, accessible from P10 North and P10 South from the north and south respectively. ADA parking will be accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south. Prepaid parking is available for this event for $50 here and is the only way to park on the stadium side of Route 1. Please note that prepaid parking passes are limited and subject to sellouts. General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and cash and major credit cards (Visa preferred) are accepted. (Note: Discover cards are no longer accepted.) Credit card is the preferred method of payment for ease of entrance into the parking lots. For more parking information, visit www.gillettestadium.com/parking/.

TAKE THE TRAIN TO SEE KENNY CHESNEY AT GILLETTE STADIUM

Don’t want to drive to the Aug. 27 Kenny Chesney concert? The MBTA Commuter Rail is providing special event train service from South Station in Boston to Gillette Stadium for Saturday’s show. The round-trip fare is $20 and tickets can be purchased via the mTicket app or in person at North Station, South Station or Back Bay Station. This is a special event train and ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for this special event train. Any prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, including bags that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy, will not be permitted on the trains. Additionally, no personal items may be left on the trains during the concert.

For more information on the trains to Gillette Stadium, visit www.mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.

South Station Train Schedule to

Gillette Stadium for Saturday, Aug. 27

South Station: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:05 PM

Back Bay: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:10 PM

Dedham Corp: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:25 PM

Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 4:00 PM

NOTE: Train will depart from Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the conclusion of the concert.

TICKETING

Tickets purchased for the previously scheduled 2020 and 2021 Kenny Chesney concerts at Gillette Stadium are valid for the corresponding rescheduled 2022 shows (Friday tickets are valid for the Friday, Aug. 26 show and Saturday tickets are valid for the Saturday, Aug. 27 show). All ticketholders remain in their originally purchased seats and do not need to take any further action.

Guests with mobile tickets can access and manage their tickets on their mobile device via the Gillette Stadium app available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). Gillette Stadium officials strongly encourage guests to download their mobile tickets onto their smartphones prior to arriving at the stadium gates for ease of entry into the venue. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at www.gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

Fans attending the concerts are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue’s clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a clear plastic bag the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12” x 12” x 6,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5” x 4.5”.

Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium . For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

ENTRANCES

Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health and Ticketmaster Gates for this event, and fans with field seats should enter via the Ticketmaster Gate only. ADA entry is available through the E2 entrance on the east and W2 entrance on the west. Club and suite ticketholders should enter via the E1, E2, W1 or W2 entrances. A full stadium map and seating chart is available at www.gillettestadium.com/general-seating-chart/.

DESIGNATED RIDERSHARE LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated rideshare drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Concertgoers can schedule an Uber or Lyft ride to and from the venue through the rideshare service’s mobile app.

TAXI STAND LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium. Taxis will be available at this location following the conclusion of the concert.

GILLETTE STADIUM NOW CASHLESS

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale now accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash to card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

STADIUM RENOVATIONS

Construction of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002 began in the north end of the stadium this year. As part of these renovations, the main ticket office is closed and satellite ticket office locations will be in a dedicated trailer in Lot 4A directly opposite from the Ticketmaster Gate and Patriots ProShop entrance on the east side, and in a dedicated trailer between the W2 and W3 Entrances on the west.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Per stadium and artist management, prohibited items at Gillette Stadium include, but are not limited to: GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management. Signs are permitted but they cannot be larger than 28” x 22”. For more information on prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

GUEST SERVICES

Gillette Stadium has guest service booths located on the 100- and 300-level concourses by Sections 109, 131, 309 and 331 for all stadium events.

GILLETTE STADIUM HOTLINE

If you need immediate assistance during the event, please contact the stadium hotline at (800) 280-9529. If you require anonymous assistance during the event for behavioral or conduct related matters, please send security operations a text message at (800) 280-9529 or text your issue and location to 50894 followed by all the relevant details.

FAN PROMISE

Although negative tests and vaccinations will not be required for stadium entry, all ticketholders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event. Per guidance from the CDC and State of Massachusetts, face coverings will NOT be mandatory for guests at Gillette Stadium. However, it is recommended that you wear a face covering if you are not yet fully vaccinated.

WEATHER ADVISORY

Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue; therefore all concerts are rain or shine events. Stadium management always works closely with the artist, tour and local public safety officials to ensure the safety of all guests. If public safety officials determine that storms in the immediate area pose a safety hazard, guests will be provided instructions regarding sheltering options until the concert is able to resume.

ABOUT KENNY CHESNEY’S HERE AND NOW 2022 TOUR

Kenny Chesney kicked off The Here and Now 2022 tour in Tampa, Fla. on April 23, making stops at 20 amphitheater dates and 21 stadium shows throughout the country before culminating with his venue-record 20th and 21st shows at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. The eight-time ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year is joined on the tour by country chart-toppers Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.

2022 GILLETTE STADIUM CONCERT SERIES

Gillette Stadium continues its 2022 Concert Series with consecutive performances by Kenny Chesney on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. The upcoming lineup can be found below:

UPCOMING SHOWS AT GILLETTE STADIUM

DATE EVENT TIME

Aug. 26 & 27 Kenny Chesney Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 9 Rammstein North American Stadium Tour 7:00 p.m.

Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Latest from What’sUpNewp