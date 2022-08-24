This Saturday, August 27 at 7 pm, is the long-awaited Rhode Island premiere of the international film sensation and global art project CUNNINGHAM at the Jamestown Arts Center.

CUNNINGHAM traces the artistic evolution of Merce Cunningham over three decades of risk and discovery–from a struggling dancer in postwar New York to his emergence as one of the world’s most visionary choreographers.

Following the film screening, the Director, Alla Kovgan, and Producer, Elizabeth Delude-Dix, a Jamestown, RI, resident, will lead a discussion on the project.

Long-listed for an Academy Award and filling cinemas around the world, CUNNINGHAM is a global film event with a local story.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the JAC partnered with the film while it was in production to apply for a competitive National Endowment for the Arts grant. The JAC and the film were awarded the grant from the NEA, and JAC staff were invited to review cuts of the film and the musical score. The art film is a tribute to one of the world’s greatest modern dance artists and one the JAC is proud to have partnered with.

Tickets are $25 per person ($20 for JAC Members). Advanced tickets are recommended and are available here.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with the Director, Alla Kovgan and Producer Elizabeth Delude-Dix.