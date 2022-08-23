Potter League for Animals to Host National Pet Adoption Event Clear The Shelters on Saturday August, 27. Image provided by Potter League for Animals

Potter League for Animals announced today it is participating in Clear the Shelters national pet adoption event on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

On this day, the Potter League will offer half-priced adoption fees for adult dogs, cats and small mammals (6 months & older) to help local families adopt a new pet.

“Our goal is for all the animals in the shelter to wake up Sunday morning in a home. Thanks to our great staff, volunteers, support from the community, and Hills Pet Nutrition, we know it can happen,” said Brad Shear, CEO of Potter League for Animals in a statement.

Since 2015, NBCUniversal’s Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than half a million pets nationwide find new homes.

The event will take place at Potter League for Animals, located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, from 10 am to 5 pm.

A real-time pet “Adoption Tracker” – posted on CleartheShelters.com – will record the total number of pets that are adopted across all participating shelters.

