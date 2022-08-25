There’s quite a lot going on this weekend in “Six Picks Events,” our weekly column featuring things to do around the state. Check out some top picks below.

Friday: Who knew? Star of the Toy Story movie franchise and best-selling toy since 1952 is turning 70. Why not throw a party for the legendary, heroic, and comical Mr. Potato Head! The party begins at 5PM with fun and games for the kids, all kids of potato snacks, and a screening of Toy Story beginning at 7PM. Ticket sales benefit The Tomorrow Fund. Complete details here.

Friday: Dogs and craft breweries go together like peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, and Batman and Robin. So why not celebrate National Dog Day at Newport Craft Brewing? They will be celebrating with some “Pawsome” treats from the Woof Wagon, hot dogs from Wally’s Wieners, and free dog bandanas while supplies last. Complete details here.

Saturday: Bike Newport invites all riders to be a part of the 10-Spot Ride Saturday around Newport. The self-guided bike tour includes ten stops around the city (secret until the day of the ride) and features live music, food from local restaurants, and more! Food from Caleb & Broad, Diego’s, Midtown Oyster Bar and more with music from Julio Amaro, Beth Barron, Dragonfly Marie, and Allysen Callery. Complete details here.

Saturday: Speaking of animals and great beer, head to Brew at the Zoo, the annual fundraiser at the Roger Williams Park Zoo beginning Saturday at 5PM (4PM for VIP). Over 80 brewers will be there as well as music from Niteflies and the Farm Dog Band, animal encounters, and more. Tickets are still available. Complete details here.

Saturday: The What Cheer Flower Farm in Providence opens its doors Saturday for Flower Festival 22, a fundraising event to support the urban farm that gives away over 100,000 flowers annually to food banks, hospices, senior centers, and shelters around the state. Tickets, including $5 mimosas, are available for morning and afternoon sessions. Complete details here.

Sunday: The Rhode Island Folk Festival is a free outdoor music festival held annually at Rose Larisa Park across the street from the Crescent Park Carousel in Riverside. The festival includes three stages of music with headliners Mark Cutler, Jake Blout, Julie Rhodes and The Fools. There’s also a kid’s tent, food trucks, and crafts vendors. Complete details bere.