The 2022 summer schedule is definitely heating up at Bold Point Park in East Providence.

This morning, the venue on Narragansett Bay announced a pair of new concerts for late August including a special show with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The band is playing ahead of a previously announced appearance at Beach Road Weekend, the Martha’s Vineyard Music Festival scheduled for the weekend of August 26-28.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Isbell began his career as a member of the Drive-By Truckers and later formed his band the 400 Unit. During the pandemic, Isbell played frequently with his wife Amanda Shires and released an album with former Trucker bandmates Paterson Hood and Mike Cooley.

He’s become one of the leading voices in popular music over the past decade, with powerful songwriting and high-energy live shows. Isbell last played Rhode Island in 2021 when he appeared at “Folk On” the 2021 version of the Newport Folk Festival.

Tickets will be on sale Friday April 1 here.