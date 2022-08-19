Bike Newport has shared the following about their upcoming 10-Spot Ride.

The 10-Spot Ride is self-guided bike tour to ten beautiful private locations, with live music and delicious refreshment by local restaurants. It’s the Newport summer event you don’t want to miss. And the weather is looking to be a sweet 78 – we may be playing with perfection!

The locations are kept secret until the day of the event but we can tell you this – they range from tucked-away gardens to artist enclaves, from wooded acres to historic homesteads and seaside views, from Newport’s historic Point to the hills above the harbor, from the Cliff Walk to the Ocean Loop. This event will open gates to welcome you on a day full of Newport delights.

Many fine restaurants provide signature tastes and sips from their menu, including: Cabana Newport, Caleb & Broad, Diego’s, Custom House Coffee, Cru Café, Food Love, Hawk and Handsaw Farm & Catering, Le Bec Sucré, La Vecina, Midtown Oyster Bar, O’Brien’s, Stoneacre Brasserie, and Very Vieste. These marvelous community-minded businesses are all generously part of this effort to celebrate getting more people on bikes.

You can relax in the shade to the tunes of Alex Kehm, Bill Bartholomew & Gabriela Rassi, Julio Amaro, Stella Emmett, Beth Barron, Malerie Day, Michelle Siegal, Dragonfly Marie, Allysen Callery, Dave Manuel, The Newport String Project, Chris Vaillancourt & Chelsea Ambrose, and John Monllos. How do you spell bliss?

All proceeds from the 10-Spot Ride support Bike Newport’s mission to create the conditions that lead to more people biking more often, and to ensure that bicycling is a viable, safe, and comfortable primary choice for transportation and recreation.

This wonderful day takes place thanks to an array of wonderful hosts, restaurants, musicians, volunteers, and hopefully you!

Limited tickets are available at https://10-spot-2022.eventbrite.com

In the words of the riders:

· It was so fantastic – like taking a vacation in our own town – Jean C.

· You guys better do it again or I’ll be disappointed – Judy B.

· Delightful, local, heartfelt, and filled with off-the-beaten-path gems. It reminds us of every reason why we love Newport – Nancy R.

· I’d say it’s the best event of the summer, hands down – Shar D.

· The event was so well managed; the volunteers and cyclists were delightful! We were glad to host and support biking – and to provide a welcome place to rest and recharge those leg batteries! – Lily D.