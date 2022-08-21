The Rhode Island Folk Festival returns to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence, RI on Sunday, August 28 from Noon-6 PM. The free music festival includes some of the finest folk, rock, acoustic and Americana acts in Rhode Island and beyond.

This year’s Festival features nationally known artists including Jake Blount, Robin Lane, and The Fools. Local musicians including Mark Cutler, Julie Rhodes, and Beauquet are also among over 50 acts who will be playing.

The Festival features three music stages, a kid’s tent, food trucks, and craft vendors.

In addition to the “Bandshell Stage” and the “Songbird Stage,” 2022 welcomes the return of a third performance space, the “Emerging Artist’s Stage.” Based at the park gazebo, the EA Stage will feature short sets from some of the region’s best up-and-coming singer-songwriters.

Bandshell Stage co-host and performer Lisa Couto says “We are looking forward to another beautiful day at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence. Join us for diverse music, delicious food, and great folks!”

The Rhode Island Folk Festival remains free and accessible for all attendees. There is a Go Fund Me campaign in progress for those who would like to support the event. Follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rhode-island-folk-festival.

Volunteers are needed on the day of the event. To volunteer, please contact Loraine at loveoftenlaughmuch715@gmail.com.

Featured performers for 2022 include:

Bandshell Stage:

Noon: Sidy Maiga

12:40: Sounded Ground (Lisa Couto & Erik Peterson)

1:20: Pamela Means

2:00: The Carleans

2:40: Jake Blount

3:30: Dan Lilly and the Keepers

4:10 The Fools Unplugged

5:10: Julie Rhodes

Songbird Stage:

Noon: Isaiah Johnson

12:30: Bank of Ireland

1:00; Rachel Sumner

1:30; Robin Lane

2:10; Joanne Doherty

2:40; swimming bell

3:10: Beauquet

3:40: Mark Cutler

4:10: Tyler James & Jess Powers

4:40: Jose Docen

5 :15: frozen corn

For more information about the Rhode Island Folk Festival website here: https://rhodeislandfolkfestival.com/