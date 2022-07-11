Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport.
Monday, July 11
Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 10-23
After a two-year hiatus, Miantonomi Community Farmers Market returns on July 11
What’s Up Interview: Seth Rudetsky, coming to Theatre by the Sea Monday July 11
Today In Newport History: July 11, 1780 – Rochambeau Arrives In Newport
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm: Historic Saint Mary’s Church now Welcoming Visitors Daily
- 10 am: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open – Tournament Early Rounds at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 1 pm, 3 pm, & 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Miantonomi Community Farmers Market at Miantonomi Park
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 7 pm: Stories at the Beach at Third Beach
- 8 pm: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Loose Pockets at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
- Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am, Middletown Planning Board at 3 pm, Middletown Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, July 12
This Day in RI History: July 12, 1928 – Barbara Cowsill born in Cranston
Things To Do
- 10 am: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open – Tournament Early Rounds USTA Member Day at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 2:30 pm: So Percussion presented by Newport Classical at Great Friends Meeting House
- 6 pm: Family Night Concert at Easton’s Beach featuring Country Wild Band
- 6 pm: So Percussion presented by Newport Classical at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7 pm: “Moonrise Kingdom” Film Screening at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7:15 pm: Reggae Night on the Coastal Queen
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach: Country Wild Band at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm, Big Wave Guardians: Summer Adventure Series at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Classical: Sō Percussion (2:30 & 6:00 PM) at Great Friends Meeting House
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- The Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 4 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Portsmouth: Stone Bridge Fire District at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 4:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, July 13
Newport City Council’s next Regular Meeting is on July 13, here’s what’s on the docket
This Day in RI History: July 13, 1948 – US Congressman and Bryant University President Ron Machtley is born
Bob Woodward to speak at The Redwood Library & Athenæum
Things To Do
- 10 am: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open – Tournament Early Rounds at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 11 am: Newport Classical presents Classical Contemporaries: Later Years at The Elms
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at the Fort featuring The Rhode Island Youth Stage Band at Fort Adams
- 6 pm: Bob Woodward, Legendary Prize-Winning Journalist, at Redwood Library
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Family-Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- 7:45 pm: Full Moon Rides with Bike Newport
- 7:45 pm: Full Moon Yoga & Sound Journey July 13th at the Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Newport Classical presents Dmitry Masleev ta The Breakers
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fort Adams: Music At The Fort featuring Rhode Island Youth Stage Band from 6 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Classical: Classical Contemporaries: Later Years at 11 am at The Breakers, Dmitry Masleev at 8 pm at The Breakers
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- The Firehouse Theatre: Family-Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 10 am, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 10 am, Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, July 14
Preservation Society’s Gilded Age Summer Lecture Series begins July 14
Providence to host North American Bridge Championship July 14 – 24
Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan to perform at Thriving Tree Coffeehouse on July 14
Today In Newport History: July 14, 1966 – Tanya Donelly Born In Newport
Things To Do
- 10 am: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open – Tournament Early Rounds at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 11 am: Newport Classical presents Emily Levin: The Glass Salon at The Elms
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Seventh Day Baptist Meeting House
- 6 pm: Preservation Society Lecture Series: “The Whole Gilded Age: Newport and Beyond”
- 6 pm: Jazz on the Lawn- Mar Fayos Project at Rough Point
- 6 pm: Easton’s Beach Children’s Night featuring Big Joe Storyteller at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm: Meet & Greet to Send the Kids to Washington! at Greenvale Vineyards
- 6:30 pm: Mushroom Hunting Summer Lecture Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Newport Classical presents Emi Ferguson, Keir GoGwilt and Ruckus at The Breakers
- 8:25 pm: The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez: newportFILM Outdoors at Safe Harbor New Englan Boatworks
Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: Children’s Night with Big Joe Storyteller at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm, Independence Day at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Howlin’ Rhodes from 8 pm to 11 pm
- newportFILM: The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks at 8:25 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- Newport Classical: Emily Levin: The Glass Salon at 11 am at The Elms, Emi Ferguson, Keir GoGwilt and Ruckus at 8 pm at The Breakers
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Band at 8 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- Rough Point: Jazz on the Lawn- Mar Fayos Project at 6 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 7 pm
Friday, July 15
On This Day In Newport History: July 15, 1876 – Margaret Van Alen Bruguiére is Born in Newport
Things To Do
- 5:15 am: Sunrise Concert with Harpist Emily Levin at the Chinese Tea House
- 10 am: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open – Singles Quarterfinals, Doubles Semifinal at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 10 am: Free Town Fridays at Coggeshall Farm
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Colony House
- 4 pm to 12 am: Hellenic Fest at St. Spyridon Church
- 4:30 pm: Bud Grafting Workshop with Nick Castrataro
- 6 pm: Summer Art Party at Newport Art Museum
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: British Choir Festival Concert at St. John the Evangelist
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Newport Classical presents Opera Night: La bohème at The Breakers
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 3 pm, The Godfather: Part II at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Sunrise Concert with Harpist Emily Levin at 5:15 am at Chinese Tea House, Opera Night: La bohème at 8 pm at The Breakers
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officer’s Club: Country Mile Band at 5:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
- Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Saturday, July 16
Craft Brew Races Newport returns to Fort Adams on July 16, will feature local and regional breweries
What’s Up Interview: Jim Boggia, bringing ‘Bruce Off Broadway’ to the Greenwich Odeum July 16
Escobar Farm’s 4th of July fireworks postponed to July 16
Gillette Stadium to host Premier Lacrosse League’s All-Star Game and Skills Challenge on July 16
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am: Yoga for All at The Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open – Doubles Semifinal, Singles Semifinals, & Induction Ceremony at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Craft Brew Races | Newport 2022 at Fort Adams
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 12 am: Hellenic Fest at St. Spyridon Church
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 3 pm: Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm: Comedian Maria Bamford live at The JPT
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Newport Classical presents Cocktails and Concert with Marc-André Hamelin and Johannes Moser at Redwood Library
- 9:30 pm: Escobar Farm’s Fireworks Display
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 2 pm, Comedian Maria Bamford live at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Loose Pockets at 4:30 pm, Fire & Knifes at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Cocktails and Concert with Marc-André Hamelin and Johannes Moser at 8 pm at the Redwood Library
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Cee Cee & The Riders from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 3:30 pm, Nate C. from 4 pm to 7 pm, Out Cry from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, July 17
On This Day In Newport History: July 17, 1954 – First Newport Jazz Festival Held
Things To Do
- 10 am: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open – Singles & Doubles Finals at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School Gymnasium
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Hellenic Fest at St. Spyridon Church
- 3 pm: Newport Classical presents Festival Artists Finale at Emmanuel Church
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST presents Mel & The Unruly Roots at King Park
- 3 pm: Charity Day at Newport Polo to Benefit Community String Project
- 4 pm: Get Baked at Ragged Island Brewing
- 5 pm: Summer Concert Series presents Wicked Acoustic – Acoustic Rock at Burr’s Hill Park
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Fran Curley Jazz Trio at 11 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Keith J.G. McCurdy of Vudu Sister from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Future Phase Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: Mel & The Unruly Roots, Brian Twohey from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mojo Rising from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Classical: Festival Artists Finale at 3 pm at Emmanuel Church
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Collin Van Pelt from 4 pm to 7 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
