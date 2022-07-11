Craft Brew Races. Jonathan Clancy/Craft Brew Races

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport.

Monday, July 11

Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 10-23

After a two-year hiatus, Miantonomi Community Farmers Market returns on July 11

What’s Up Interview: Seth Rudetsky, coming to Theatre by the Sea Monday July 11

Today In Newport History: July 11, 1780 – Rochambeau Arrives In Newport

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Loose Pockets at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm

Tuesday, July 12

This Day in RI History: July 12, 1928 – Barbara Cowsill born in Cranston

Wednesday, July 13

Newport City Council’s next Regular Meeting is on July 13, here’s what’s on the docket

This Day in RI History: July 13, 1948 – US Congressman and Bryant University President Ron Machtley is born

Bob Woodward to speak at The Redwood Library & Athenæum

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fort Adams: Music At The Fort featuring Rhode Island Youth Stage Band from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Classical: Classical Contemporaries: Later Years at 11 am at The Breakers, Dmitry Masleev at 8 pm at The Breakers
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Family-Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Thursday, July 14

Preservation Society’s Gilded Age Summer Lecture Series begins July 14

Providence to host North American Bridge Championship July 14 – 24

Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan to perform at Thriving Tree Coffeehouse on July 14

Today In Newport History: July 14, 1966 – Tanya Donelly Born In Newport

  • Easton’s Beach: Children’s Night with Big Joe Storyteller at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm, Independence Day at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Howlin’ Rhodes from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • newportFILM: The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks at 8:25 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
  • Newport Classical: Emily Levin: The Glass Salon at 11 am at The Elms, Emi Ferguson, Keir GoGwilt and Ruckus at 8 pm at The Breakers
  • One Pelham East: Hit Play Band at 8 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • Rough Point: Jazz on the Lawn- Mar Fayos Project at 6 pm
  • The Reef: Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Friday, July 15

On This Day In Newport History: July 15, 1876 – Margaret Van Alen Bruguiére is Born in Newport

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 3 pm, The Godfather: Part II at 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • Newport Classical: Sunrise Concert with Harpist Emily Levin at 5:15 am at Chinese Tea House, Opera Night: La bohème at 8 pm at The Breakers
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • Officer’s Club: Country Mile Band at 5:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
  • Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight

Saturday, July 16

Craft Brew Races Newport returns to Fort Adams on July 16, will feature local and regional breweries

What’s Up Interview: Jim Boggia, bringing ‘Bruce Off Broadway’ to the Greenwich Odeum July 16

Escobar Farm’s 4th of July fireworks postponed to July 16

Gillette Stadium to host Premier Lacrosse League’s All-Star Game and Skills Challenge on July 16

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 2 pm, Comedian Maria Bamford live at 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Loose Pockets at 4:30 pm, Fire & Knifes at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Classical: Cocktails and Concert with Marc-André Hamelin and Johannes Moser at 8 pm at the Redwood Library
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Cee Cee & The Riders from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 3:30 pm, Nate C. from 4 pm to 7 pm, Out Cry from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 17

On This Day In Newport History: July 17, 1954 – First Newport Jazz Festival Held

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm
  • Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Fran Curley Jazz Trio at 11 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Keith J.G. McCurdy of Vudu Sister from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: Future Phase Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: Mel & The Unruly Roots, Brian Twohey from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Mojo Rising from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Classical: Festival Artists Finale at 3 pm at Emmanuel Church
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Collin Van Pelt from 4 pm to 7 pm

More Things To Do

Team Ireland to take on Team USA at Newport Polo on Saturday

The Emerald Isle’s top competitors are on the roster, to go head-to-head against Team USA in a splashy comeback, not to disappoint long-standing followers from throughout New England for a fierce 6-chukker competition, concluding with a field-side celebration of Irish inspiration.  

