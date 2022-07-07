After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market will reopen on July 11 and run every Monday afternoon from 2 to 6 PM in Miantonomi Park on Hillside Avenue through the end of August.

Aquidneck Community Table, co-organizers of the market, shares with What’sUpNewp that local vendors will sell fresh produce, meat, eggs, baked goods and prepared foods complemented by family activities ranging from Save The Bay’s “Touch Tank”, where you can hold live sea creatures in your hand, to facepainting. Additionally, there will be free electronic waste recycling on July 11 and August 15.

Photos provided by Aquidneck Community Table

The popular Food Explorers program will return to introduce new fruit and vegetable tastes to kids, plus other games and activities including a great playground, according to Aquidneck Community Table.

Musicians and other entertainment will vary from week to week, including free community yoga sessions every other week. Parking will be available on Hillside Avenue.

The market will offer a 100% bonus for fruit and vegetable purchases when SNAP customers use their EBT cards to buy tokens at the market’s Welcome Stall – for every dollar that SNAP customers spend, they receive an additional one-for-one $1 match in tokens to purchase fresh produce. Many market vendors also accept WIC (Women, Infants and Children) vouchers –including WIC farmers market vouchers.

The Miantonomi Community Farmers Market is a joint project of Aquidneck Community Table and the Newport Health Equity Zone, made possible through support from the RI Department of Health and and Lifespan New England in a collaboration designed to make affordable fresh foods available in a community-oriented setting in one of Newport’s most historic and beautiful city parks.

Aquidneck Community Table will continue to run its Wednesday market which takes place from 2 pm to 6 pm on Memorial Boulevard and its Saturday market which takes place at the Embrace home Loans Campus in Middletown from 9 am to 12 pm.

For more info about Aquidneck Community Table’s Markets, click here.