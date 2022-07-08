Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall for their next Regular Meeting on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:30 pm. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING

JULY 13, 2022

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on July 13, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Suggested Action: Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the meetings held on May 11, 2022, May 25, 2022, June 8, 2022 and June 22, 2022 (Approve)

Minutes

b. Special Events:

1. Rent Sons, Inc., D/B/A Surv, d/b/a Client Appreciation, 5 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd.; July 15, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2. Newport Post Office, d/b/a Stamp Cancellation Ceremony, Eisenhower Park; July 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

3. The Preservation Society of Newport County, d/b/a Julian Fellowes Evening, The Breakers, 44 Ochre Point; July 26, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

4. newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Outdoor Film Screenings, The Elms, Marble House, Cardines Field; August 4, August 25 and September 15, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

5. Rec Reunion Association, d/b/a Rec Reunion Basketball, Courts on the Edward Street lot/Martin Luther King, Jr. Center; August 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

6. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Wet Paint, 76 Bellevue Ave.; August 13, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

7. Bike to the Beach, Inc., d/b/a Bike to the Beach- New England, pass through Newport ending at Fort Adams State Park (route attached); September 17, 2022 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

8. Audrain Motorsport, LLC, d/b/a Audrain Youngtimers, Fort Adams State Park; September 25, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

9. Michelle Leys, d/b/a My Best Friends Closet, The Elks, 141 Pelham St.; 11/3/22 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., 11/4/22 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/5/22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 11/6/22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Special Events

c. Horse & Carriage License, Daily, New Deal Farm of Exeter, d/b/a New Deal Farm Horse & Carriage, August 24, 2022 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning and ending at The Breakers Mansion

Horse & Carriage

d. Communication from Washington Street Neighbors, re: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s purchase of Gurney’s Resort (Receive)

Communication

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Annual Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoors), 1899 LLC, d/b/a Wally’s Wieners, 464 Thames St. to have indoor entertainment from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Saturday (Hearing)

Entertainment

3. Sound Variance Application, Seaview Properties, LLC, 37 Ledge Road, July 16, 2022 for a party with a deejay from 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Hearing)

Sound Variance

4. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS

5. Requesting placement of a referendum on the ballot for the General Election on November 8, 2022 approving the Charter Review Commission’s suggested revisions

Charter Review

– Memorandum from Christopher J. Behan, Esq., City Solicitor

Memorandum

6. Requesting placement of a referendum on the ballot for the General Election on November 8, 2022 regarding recreational cannabis retail sales: “Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the city (or town)?” – J. Napolitano, L. Ceglie

Recreational cannabis retail sales

ORDINANCES

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

7. Communication from Maureen Cronin Marosits, Chair, Tree and Open Space Commission, re: Public Parks Safety Report

Report

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

8. Action Item #6085/22 – RE: Implementation of 24-Hour Residential Sticker Parking – George Street (w/accompanying ordinance)

6085

9. Action Item #6086/22 – RE: Continuation of Land Evidence Document Recording, Digitizing, Archiving and Cashiering Services (w/accompanying resolution)

6086

10. Action Item #6087/22 – RE: Amendment No. 1 – Contract – Construction Phase Engineering Services Repair & Rehabilitation of 3MG Reservoir Road Storage Tank (w/accompanying resolution)

6087

11. Action Item #6088/22 – RE: Award of Contract 22-026 – Engineering Services – Wastewater Rehabilitation Pilot Program (w/accompanying resolution)

6088

12. Action Item #6089/22 – RE: Request Revision to RIDEM Agreement for Abruzzi Sports Complex Recreation Grant (w/accompanying resolution)

6089

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:

a. Newport Art Museum/Newport Art Association, d/b/a Wet Paint, 76 Bellevue Ave.; August 13, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

b. Portsmouth Track Club, d/b/a Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon, & 5K, Easton’s Beach; April 15, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Daily Liquor

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk