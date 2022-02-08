The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced today that Gillette Stadium will host the league’s All-Star Game for the first time on July 16.

The world’s best lacrosse players will come together at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution to compete in the All-Star Game and showcase their skills in the All-Star Skills Challenge. Tickets for this star-studded event will go on sale to the general public in mid-March.

“Gillette Stadium has played host to some of our biggest weekends from our inaugural game in 2019 to training camp and opening weekend in 2021. We’re excited to return to Foxborough for the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game,” said Co-Founder and President, Paul Rabil in a statement. “An investor in the PLL, the Kraft family is supporting the growth of lacrosse around the world – you can expect them to roll out the red carpet for lacrosse’s superstars in July.”

The festivities get underway with the All-Star Game kicking off at 4 pm followed by the Skills Challenge at 7 pm, where lacrosse’s biggest stars will go head-to-head in a variety of different skills competitions.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public in mid-March, but fans can register now to be notified of presale opportunities at https://bit.ly/pllgillettepresale.