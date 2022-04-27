The Redwood Library & Athenæum announced today that Bob Woodward, legendary prize-winning journalist/author and Associate Editor of The Washington Post will deliver the John J. Slocum, Jr. Memorial Lecture on July 13 at 6 pm.
The first purpose-built library in America is celebrating its 275th Anniversary this year and the renowned journalist/author’s visit is a highlight of the celebration.
In making the announcement, Redwood Executive Director, Benedict Leca said, “As the Redwood marks its 275th anniversary we are pleased to welcome Bob Woodward, who has chronicled modern American history through his best-selling books on the past nine U.S. Presidents. We look forward to an informative talk as he shares his insights.”
The event is open to the public. Tickets are $50 per person. To purchase tickets visit redwoodlibrary.org/events.
