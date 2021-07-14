Photo Credit

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Tanya Donelly was born on July 14, 1966 in Newport.

Donelly co-founded Throwing Muses with her stepsister Kristin Hersh while attending Rogers High School in 1981. The band toured and recorded until 1997.

Donelly was also a founding member of The Breeders with Kim Deal of the Pixies.

She was also a member of the band Belly in the early 1990s. In the late 1990s, she became a solo artist and has released five solo albums.

