- Advertisement -

More than 3,000 duplicate bridge players will travel from around the world to Providence in July to compete in the North American Bridge Championships.

The American Contract Bridge League, the governing body for duplicate bridge clubs and tournaments in North America, is the host of the NABC.

The tournament welcomes area residents of all skill levels, from top rank players to those who have never sat at a bridge table, to participate in a range of events. Special competitive events include a youth tournament, for players ages 20 and younger, and the Collegiate Bridge Bowl, in which college teams and pairs compete for scholarships.

The Summer 2022 NABC runs July 14-24 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. A committee of local volunteers, led by co-chairs Lois DeBlois and Joe Brouillard, and the regional ACBL district in Providence dedicated more than four years to prepare for the tournament. Providence was originally set to host the Summer 2021 NABC, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“The competitive spirit of our members has been the driving force behind ACBL tournaments, especially the NABC,” said Joe Jones, ACBL’s executive director in a statement. “We were heartbroken to cancel last year’s NABC in Providence, so it feels even more special to be able to bring the tournament this summer. With the pandemic easing, we expect to see more faces in the tournament rooms, many of whom have been waiting for years to compete in Providence. I commend the resilient team of volunteers and organizers who have worked hard to create an inviting environment for all levels of bridge players and enthusiasts.”

Over the course of 50 competitive events, bridge players demonstrate their skills at the table in the hopes of winning masterpoints – the metric of accomplishment in the world of bridge – and, among the most competitive, a national title.

“A lot goes into planning a tournament of this size, and our local volunteers have gone above and beyond to ensure the tournament is a fun, engaging event,” DeBlois said. “We welcome international, national and regional players to bring their top game to the bridge tables, as well as to experience the best of what Providence offers while they’re in our community.”

In addition to regular tournament games for ACBL members, the Summer 2022 NABC features several events for both members and non-members at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Learn Bridge in a Day

July 16, 1-6 p.m.

Locals and non-members are invited to participate in a one-day crash course on the fundamentals of bridge. The class is $20 online and $25 at the door.



July 16, 1-6 p.m. Locals and non-members are invited to participate in a one-day crash course on the fundamentals of bridge. The class is $20 online and $25 at the door. Youth NABC Tournament

July 21-23

From pair events to team events, hundreds of players ages 20 and younger will play for fun, trophies and scholarships. Players of all skill levels are welcome to register, with special events for those new or who want to learn more.



July 21-23 From pair events to team events, hundreds of players ages 20 and younger will play for fun, trophies and scholarships. Players of all skill levels are welcome to register, with special events for those new or who want to learn more. Collegiate Bridge Bowl

July 21-23

Six teams and 12 pairs of college players from across the country, including Brown University, won travel packages to compete in this special tournament for a chance to win scholarships. Additional teams are also expected to compete.

Founded in 1937, the American Contract Bridge League is the largest bridge organization in the world, serving 145,000 members and 3,000 bridge clubs and sanctioning 1,100 sectional and regional tournaments annually. The ACBL’s three North American Bridge Championships each attract up to 6,500 players from all around the world. A challenging and rewarding card game, bridge draws players of all ages and walks of life – from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer. For more information about the ACBL, visit acbl.org.