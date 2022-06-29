low angle photo of fireworks
Photo by rovenimages.com on Pexels.com
- Advertisement -

Portsmouth Police Department today shared on social media that they have been notified by the Escobar family that the fireworks display at Escobar’s Farm slated for Monday, July 4th has been canceled.

No reason for the cancellation was given.

- Advertisement -

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.

He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.