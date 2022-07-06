- Advertisement -

Beer and running event series, the Craft Brew Races, returns Fort Adams State Park in Newport on July 16th, 2022. A portion of the proceeds from the Craft Brew Races Newport will be donated to the Rhode Island Brewers Guild in support of the growth of craft beer and brewing in Rhode Island. The event is produced by Gray Matter Marketing.



The Newport Craft Brew Race course is a 3.1 mile/5K run (or walk) around Fort Adams State Park. The run is timed, and prizes will be awarded to the top three males and females, as well as the fastest team, largest team, and largest brewery team. The beer festival will take place on the parade grounds at Fort Adams. The festival will feature local and regional craft breweries, as well as music and food vendors. For those who don’t want to run, or don’t want to drink, designated driver and festival-only tickets are available.



“The Craft Beer Races are a great way to mesh the worlds of running and craft beer,” says Liz Papi, the owner/operator at Six Pack Brewing in Bristol. “Runners train hard for these races, it’s great to provide them with a product to look forward to after all their hard work, and it’s really fun to do it alongside so many other great breweries. Our brewer, Mark ,and I actually ran the race in the past — he’s run a few more than me, actually— before our brewery was in existence, so it’s extra special to us to be able to pour our beer here this year!”



The festival will feature approximately 40 local and regional breweries, including Smug Brewing, Rejects Beer Co., Ragged Island Brewing, Apponaug Brewing, Taproot Brewing, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling, Providence Brewing Company, Shaidzon Beer Co., Foolproof Brewing, Whalers Brewing, Pivotal Brewing Company, and Six Pack Brewing. Gluten-free options will be available from some breweries.



“We are excited to be back to running and serving beer at the Craft Brew Races Newport,” says Matt gray, owner of Ragged Island Brewing Company in Portsmouth. “This will be the first time in nearly three years that we have had the opportunity to connect with our “RunRagged” running team and compete against all of the other brewery teams in this fun event.”



The 5K starts at noon, with the festival doors opening at 12:30 PM. Festival tickets include all beer sampling, live music, vendors, and food trucks selling onsite. All designated driver ticket-holders receive a different bracelet at registration and are welcome to enjoy the festival, designated snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages. Everyone who comes to the festival will receive a souvenir koozie and pint glass upon their departure.

The entirety of this event is strictly 21+.



The full brewery lineup, as well as additional details, are available at www.craftbrewraces.com/newport/. Military discounts are available.

Interested breweries and vendors are invited to contact Craft Brew Races and Gray Matter Marketing at info@graymattermarketing.com