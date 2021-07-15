Photo Credit

Margaret Van Alen Bruguiére, also known as Daisy Van Alen, was born on July 15, 1876 in Newport, Rhode Island.

While the name may not be familiar to many, the socialite, art collector and philanthropist was considered by many during the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s as the leader of Newport’s social scene.

She was once one the wealthiest woman in Newport with an estate estimated at $47 million at the time of her death in 1969.

Interesting Facts:

Daisy was related through marriage to the Astors and Vanderbilts.

Daisy’s son, Jimmy Van Alen, was the founder and primary benefactor of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Museum.

Daisy grew up in Rosetta in Newport and resided at Wakehurst in Newport for almost 70 years.

According to her obituary in the Nashua Telegraph: Daisy gave $10,000 for the landscaping and renaming of Washington Square Park in Newport in honor of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Although it hasn’t been updated recently, there’s a Facebook Page in her honor; The Extraordinary Life of Daisy Bruguiere and Her Estate ‘Wakehurst’.