Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, June 24 – 26, 2022.
Friday, June 24
Secret Garden Tour returns June 24 – 26
Newport Pride How To Guide – June 24, 25 & 26
What’s Up Interview, Newport Pride’s Sean O’Connor, Pride Weekend arrives June 24
Things To Do
- Newport Pride RI Weekend
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 10 am to 4 pm: June 2022 Secret Garden Tour “On the Point”
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, 3:55 pm: Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruise
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Colony House
- 5:30 pm: Salve Regina Nursing Alumni Gathering at Ochre Court
- 6 pm: Newport Pride Weekend Kick-off at Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Felix Brown Trio at 9 pm
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub: Original Celtic folk-rock with Anita at 8 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Dockside Fridays with Spiffy featuring DJ Abby Duren at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: The Naticks from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Live DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- King Park Waterfront Concerts: Virginia James from 5 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Henry Jones at 1 pm, live music at 4 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officers Club Deck: Malayna Johnson at 5:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Brewing Co: WE OWN LAND with UNDERWIRES & ATOMIC DEATH SNAKES at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10 am
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Housing Authority at 1 pm
Saturday, June 25
Celebrating our rivers: 7 Rivers Festival, June 25 – 26
AIDS Run/Walk for Life 5K planned for June 25 in East Providence
Newport to face off against Boston at Newport Polo on Saturday
Things To Do
- Newport Pride RI Weekend
- 8 am to 5 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 9 am: Newport Summer 7s Tournament at The Rugby Pitch at Fort Adams
- 9 am to 12 pm:Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am to 4 pm: June 2022 Secret Garden Tour “On the Point”
- 10 am: Ocean State Artisans 2nd Annual Summer Craft Fair
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: The French in 18th Century Newport
- 11 am to 4 pm: Newport Pride Market & Festival at Great Friends Meeting House
- 12 pm: Newport Pride Ride 2022
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, 3:55 pm: Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruise
- 4 pm to 8:30 pm: Food Truck Sunsets at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Roam Around Rough Point
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos from Folsom from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Parlor Newport: NPT HAUS X NPT PRIDE X HAUS OF CODEC at 9 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Stu Krous from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Collin Van Pelt from 1 pm to 4 pm, OutCry from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vino Wine Bar: Randy Robbins from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 11:30 am
Sunday, June 26
Things To Do
- Newport Pride RI Weekend
- 8 am to 5 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – 2nd Annual Strawberry Shortcake Social at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 4 pm: June 2022 Secret Garden Tour “On the Point”
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, 3:55 pm: Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruise
- 2 pm: Pride Weekend Closing Ceremony at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 3 pm to 12 am: Sunday Sunshine – A fundraiser honoring Mama G at One Pelham East
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Darren Beaupre from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Future Phase Band featuring Chelsea A from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 1 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sunday Sunshine – A fundraiser honoring Mama G with live music from John Erikson, Chopville, Stu Sinclair, Beach Nights, DJ Nook, The Naticks, Ryan McHugh, Brian Cabral, Justin Draper, and more from 3 pm to midnight.
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Jake Dyl from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Heady from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are currently scheduled