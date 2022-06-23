Newport Pride will host its Newport Pride Ride 2022 on Saturday, June 25 at 12 pm. Photo Credit: Newport Out
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, June 24 – 26, 2022.

Friday, June 24

Secret Garden Tour returns June 24 – 26 

Newport Pride How To Guide – June 24, 25 & 26

What’s Up Interview, Newport Pride’s Sean O’Connor, Pride Weekend arrives June 24

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: Felix Brown Trio at 9 pm
  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub: Original Celtic folk-rock with Anita at 8 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Dockside Fridays with Spiffy featuring DJ Abby Duren at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: The Naticks from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: Live DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • King Park Waterfront Concerts: Virginia James from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Henry Jones at 1 pm, live music at 4 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • Officers Club Deck: Malayna Johnson at 5:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Rejects Brewing Co: WE OWN LAND with UNDERWIRES & ATOMIC DEATH SNAKES at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight

City & Government

Saturday, June 25

Celebrating our rivers: 7 Rivers Festival, June 25 – 26

AIDS Run/Walk for Life 5K planned for June 25 in East Providence

Newport to face off against Boston at Newport Polo on Saturday

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos from Folsom from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Parlor Newport: NPT HAUS X NPT PRIDE X HAUS OF CODEC at 9 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Stu Krous from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Collin Van Pelt from 1 pm to 4 pm, OutCry from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vino Wine Bar: Randy Robbins from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, June 26

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Darren Beaupre from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: Future Phase Band featuring Chelsea A from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 1 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sunday Sunshine – A fundraiser honoring Mama G with live music from John Erikson, Chopville, Stu Sinclair, Beach Nights, DJ Nook, The Naticks, Ryan McHugh, Brian Cabral, Justin Draper, and more from 3 pm to midnight.
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Jake Dyl from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Heady from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are currently scheduled
