- Advertisement -

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

If you are interested in purchasing a home or want to know more about the home buying process, I am more than happy to help!

Newport

8 Leal Terrace | $495,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

12 Cherry Street | $799,000

- Advertisement -

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

23 Holten Avenue | $549,900

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

1 Oakwood Terrace #5 | $899,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

- Advertisement -

56 Eustis Avenue | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

9 Ann Street | $1,495,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

17 Rosedale Court | $525,000

- Advertisement -

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

1035 Wapping Road | $850,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

6 Ruth Street | $729,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

- Advertisement -

579 Tuckerman Avenue #A | $1,675,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

174 Center Avenue | $1,699,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

2 Village Lane #2 | $499,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

423 Vanderbilt Lane | $3,150,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

4 Flint Corn Road | $520,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

82 Prospect Farm Road | $1,395,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm and on Sunday from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

49 Sweet Farm Road | $649,999

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

19 Canton Avenue | $630,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $814,900

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

11 Morningside Lane | $525,000

Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

56 Riverside Avenue | $825,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Jamestown

65 Helm Street | $649,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

42 Ocean Avenue | $1,250,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Tiverton

23 Prospect Street | $595,000

Open House on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

153 Canonicus Street | $389,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

19 Winterberry Drive | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

225 Brayton Road | $229,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am and on Sunday from 10 am to 11 am.

30 Lawton Avenue | $600,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

78 Kaufman Road | $399,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12 pm.

Little Compton

21 Watson Way | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

14 Queen Awashunk Trail | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

36 William Sisson Road | $1,395,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.