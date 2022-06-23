- Advertisement -

The June 25 match at Newport International Polo Series will feature Newport vs. Boston, Newport’s oldest rival.

The matchup at 5 pm on Saturday will pit teams in contention for prize money in the USPA Congressional Cup, sanctioned by the United States Polo Association, and the largest polo tournament thus far in the Northeast, featuring the most skilled polo players from around the region, and runs through July 2.

During this week’s match, the weekly Door Prize Drawing will award a special gift from Veuve Clicquot to one lucky winner, and a chance at the Turkish Airlines Grand Prize which includes 2 business class round trip tickets to anywhere in the world on Turkish Airlines. Another gem of each match includes the Stella Artois Best in Show Contest awarding prizes for creativityin embracing the theme of the day. The theme for the Newport vs. Boston match will be Tea Party. The decorative picnic tradition has earned Newport Polo the title of Best Tailgating in New England from Yankee Magazine.

Last week’s Newport Pro-Am featured an intense battle of professionals and international players from Portugal, South Africa, Argentina, and the U.S. in one of the most exciting matches of the season, competing for the historic International Cup trophy. The Globe Trotter’s took on the America’s, for a thrilling come from behind 11-9 win in the last chukker. Upcoming highlights in the next 3 months of the Polo Series include 6 international rivalries, 4 additional US City challengers, and tournament championships in the 31st season of the Newport International Polo Series.

Visit www.nptpolo.com for full details on the Newport vs. Boston match and the USPA Congressional Cup as well as advanced ticket sales for the match.

- Advertisement -

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com. More information about the Newport International Polo Series, the venue, concessions, and amenities, can be found in the About Us section. Keep with the current 2022 team lineup and stats, events, news, and more through our weekly e-magazine (sign-up).