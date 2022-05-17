Join the Benefactors of the Arts for their June Secret Garden Tours on June 24-26th for self-guided walking tours of private gardens located in historic Newport.

Take an early Summer tour of some unique, delightful, and personal gardens. The annual Secret Garden Tour opens the gates to a variety of beautiful gardens maintained by their owners. These genuine labors of love are shared with the community to help raise funds for the Arts Education programs in the Island’s public schools. Starting at Storer Park near the causeway to Goat Island, the tour features ten to twelve private gardens.

The tours run daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and tickets are only good for the day purchased. In Spring 2014, Conde Nast Traveler Magazine named Newport, Rhode Island “one of the best walking cities in the U.S.” and specifically mentioned the June Secret Garden Tour through the city’s historic Point section as one of the highlights. Throughout the weekend, St John’s will have box lunches for sale.

Tickets are now available for the 2022 June Tour and can be purchased in advance online at www.secretgardentours.org. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of the tour. Tickets for Friday, June 24 are already sold out.

Since 1984, the organizers and supporters of The Secret Garden Tour have been dedicated to enhancing art education and cultural programs in Aquidneck Island’s Public Schools, funding dozens of programs in music, theater and fine arts for local schoolchildren. To date, The Secret Garden Tour has given more than $1 million to Aquidneck Island students in public schools for cultural programs and the arts.

For additional information, visit www.secretgardentours.org.