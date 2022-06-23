- Advertisement -

After wrapping up two days of the coaching clinic, sailors are ready to hit the start line tomorrow for day one of racing at the 20th Anniversary C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta (Clagett Newport) presented by Clagett Sailing. Racing will be held for the next three days with the final day of competition June 26, 2022.

The 32 sailors from across North America and the Caribbean, who are at the Alofsin Pier at Fort Adams State Park will be racing in the 2.4mR and Martin 16 classes. Coaching the sailors is the world class team of Betsy Alison, Dave Dellenbaugh, Dave Perry and Brian Todd who have shared their knowledge and expertise with everyone over the last two days.

Clagett Sailing President and Co-Founder Judy Clagett McLennan (Portsmouth, R.I) commented after the coaching clinic today, “I know all those connected with Clagett Sailing join me in thanking the late Robie Pierce for sharing his vision of helping sailors with adaptive needs reach their individual goals. Twenty years ago Robie approached my daughter Stephanie with his idea of hosting a clinic and regatta and we started with five boats. We could never have grown into the multifaceted organization we are today without the fabulous support system consisting of our wonderful volunteers, sponsors, Race management, bosun and coaches. All of us at Clagett Sailing continue to follow my father’s mantra of “Reach for Success”.”

Racing for the first time this year at Clagett Newport in the 2.4mR class is Californian Chris Childers, (San Francisco, CA) spoke about his first Clagett coaching clinic experience, “I first heard about The Clagett from Jim Thweatt, who I sail with on a Sonar in San Francisco at the Bay Area Association of Disabled Sailors (BAADS) program. My first experience sailing a 2.4mR was 13 years ago in Florida and I am a sailing coach by profession so the coaching clinic offered by The Clagett, with the top level of coaches working with the organization, was a huge draw to attend for me. The coaching allows me to set myself up for success by learning from the major takeaways not just the results. I’m really impressed by the incredible investment in disabled sailing by the Clagett organization and the local Newport sailing community.”

The 2.4mR fleet, which includes seven of the eight Clagett Boat Grant recipients, has 11 sailors from the US, six from Canada and one from Puerto Rico. Two time winner of the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Trophy Julio Reguero from Puerto Rico is aiming for a third engraving on the trophy but there are number of sailors within the fleet hoping for their name to be there instead.

In the double handed Martin 16 class there are seven entries and Californian Carwile LeRoy, (Fresno, CA) is aiming to defend his 2019 and 2021 Martin 16 class wins, with his crew Steve Edenson (San Marcos, CA). Vying for the top spot in the class is the returning duo of Nicholas Bryan Brown (Boston, MA) and Albert Pierce (Waitsfield, VT), who placed second to LeRoy in 2021. Albert Pierce is the brother of Robie Pierce, who was the vision behind The Clagett and the 20 years of commitment to providing opportunities to sailors with disabilities.

2022 will be the inaugural year for Team Clagett, which will be made up of sailors in the 2.4mR class. Team Clagett will be representing Clagett Sailing at the 2.4mR World Championships in Tampa, Florida being held in November. The team members will be chosen based on the top three finishers with a disability at Clagett Newport plus the next highest placing boat grant recipient. The team will be announced at the prize giving ceremony on Sunday.

For a complete list of entries for the 20th Anniversary C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta go to: https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/applet_registrant_list.php?regatta_id=24131&custom_report_id=33

For more information about Clagett Sailing Presents: The 20th Anniversary of the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta please visit: www.clagettsailing.org