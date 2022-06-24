- Advertisement -

Welcome to our weekly guide to the best in live music around the region. “Six Picks” has music options in a variety of genres every week. Some under-the-radar acts are highlighted this weekend – have a good one!

Friday: The “princess of boogie-woogie piano,” 19-year-old Veronica Lewis brings her high-energy show to Chan’s in Woonsocket this weekend. A rising star in blues circles, Lewis is riding high on her latest release You Ain’t Unlucky, an album that hit #1 on the blues charts in 2021. Music begins at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Boston-based singer-songwriter Will Dailey makes a stop at Askew in Providence Friday night as part of a top-notch bill that includes fellow travelers Mary-Elaine Jenkins and Nashville’s Ruby Rae. All three of these artists are considered “up-and-coming” in music circles, don’t miss your chance! Click here for details.

Saturday: Nick Lowe brings his unique sound to the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River when his “Quality Rock and Roll Revue” show hits the stage backed by the always astounding Los Straitjackets. Surf guitar meets singer-songwriter … and it all sounds great! Details here. Note: Show is sold out!

Saturday: Tickets are still available for 70’s rock legends The Doobie Brothers who will be playing the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA. The band is touring with part-time Doobie Michael McDonald, so expect a concert with all the classics including “Listen to the Music,” “Minute by Minute” and “What a Fool Believes.” One of classic rock’s great bands … always a good time! Music begins at 7:30PM. Details here.

- Advertisement -

Saturday: Head to nearby Norwich, CT for the Rose Arts Festival, a free music and art festival featuring dozens of top indie music acts and more. Check out roots favorites Dustbowl Revival, The Suffers, Ali McGuirk, and Bella’s Bartok at the Chelsea Parade Park at 11AM and more music in downtown Norwich at 7PM. Details here.

Sunday: The MAE Music Festival, a benefit to support the homeless, is happening this weekend at Pierce Field in East Providence. The concert features several local bands including the Providence Drum Troupe, the Route 6 Band, and Bee Gees tribute band Big Tales from Brothers Gibb. The full day of fun will also include magic, dance, raffles, vendor tables, kid’s activities, food, drinks, and more! Details here.