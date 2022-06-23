- Advertisement -

Friday: Miss seeing the PawSox? So do we! For some family-friendly fun, head to the first-place Newport Gulls game Friday evening when the seabirds face the Keene Swamp Bats. Watch these college kids chase their dream on the diamond. The game begins at 6:30 at Cardines Field in Newport. Click here for details.

Saturday: Newport Pride Market and Festival is being held at the Newport Friends Meeting House on Farewell Street this year. Stop by the marketplace and shop from vendors and ride or watch the bicycle ride through downtown Newport beginning at Noon. For more, check out our interview with Festival Executive Director Sean O’Connor here. Complete details on all Newport Pride events here.

Saturday: Summerfest at the Guild Brewery in Pawtucket is a fine way to spend your Saturday afternoon summer in the city. The event features an all-day cookout, Atomic Blonde Ice Cream, outdoor games, crushable Summer beers, and new releases. There’s also live music from local favorites Future Dads and The Naticks. Summerfest is at The Guild’s Pawtucket location at 461 Main Street. Complete details here.

Saturday: Support local artists at the Ocean State Artisans 2nd Annual Summer Craft Fair Saturday shop from local vendors at Linden Park, 141 West Main Rd. in Middletown. The fair features a summer crafter marketplace, food trucks, and a fundraiser for local non-profits. Complete details here.

Saturday and Sunday: A new event in southern Rhode Island and nearby Connecticut is coming this weekend. The Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council (Stewardship Council) is holding the 7 Rivers Festival to celebrate the Wild and Scenic Rivers Status. There are a number of events happening throughout the region- get outdoors and enjoy them – click here for details.

Saturday: Celebrate National Caribbean American Heritage Month at the Caribbean American Heritage Festival at the Waterplace Events Center in Providence. The event highlights the music, food, culture, achievement, heritage and more from the Caribbean American diaspora community of Rhode Island. Ticket information and further details here.