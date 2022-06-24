- Advertisement -

There’s nothing like live music on a warm summer evening… especially when it’s free! We’re celebrating summer by introducing a new feature called “Concert of the Day.” We’ll be showcasing family-friendly music events around the region daily through August.

We’ve done the research … there are dozens of community-based concerts in Rhode Island and beyond happening this summer. Many have food trucks, kid’s activities, adult beverages, and other attractions.

Tonight’s free concert is the acoustic duo Virginia James playing at 5PM at Kings Park on the water in Newport. The guitar/violin duo plays covers and originals. Bonus: If you’re at the Gazebo in Narragansett tonight, rock out with The Senders, performing at 6PM.

As always, a reminder to check with organizers… shows are occasionally rescheduled due to Covid or inclement weather.

Do you sponsor a summer concert series in Rhode Island or nearby Connecticut or Massachusetts? E-mail us your listings at mrabrams11@gmail.com.

