Good Morning, today is Tuesday, May 24.

🌊 Newport Fire Department responded to The Wayfinder Hotel after receiving a call at approximately 8:05 pm last night. A four-alarm fire caused significant damage to the hotel. The incident has been developing overnight and we’re updating with the latest here – Newport Fire Department on the scene of a four-alarm fire at The Wayfinder Hotel

🌊 Rhode Island ratepayers should expect about $200 million in benefits under an agreement clearing the way for the state’s main electricity and gas provider to be sold to a Pennsylvania-based corporation, state Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday. Read More

🌊 Last week was another busy week of homes swapping owners across Newport County. Tyler Bernadyn with a recap – What Sold: 20 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 16 – 20)

🌊 You will see a few familiar faces if you’re heading up to Fenway Park to catch the Red Sox take on the Orioles on Sunday. Newport Fire Department Honor Guard will be presenting colors. Read More

🌊 Newport Folk Festival made its 51st lineup announcement on Monday – Béla Fleck ‘My Bluegrass Heart’ featuring Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, and more will perform on Friday, July 22. Keep up with the lineup announcements here.

🌊 Live music is returning to the Shops at Long Wharf this summer. Here’s the schedule.

🌊 In what Rhode Island PBS is calling a ‘lager than life’ film event, the newest Rhode Island PBS Original to come from the production studios at 50 Park Lane in Providence recounts the history of one of Rhode Island’s most famous icons. Hi-Neighbor! The Story of the Narragansett Brewing Company debuts at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on-air, online, as well as in person at the current site of the brewery at 271 Tockwotton Street in Providence. More Details

🌊 Representative Deb Ruggiero has launched her first television ad for Lt. Governor.

Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today – Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of sprinkles after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – ESE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:18 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours & 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:39 am & 4:13 pm | Low tide at 10:20 am & 11:04 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.4 days, 36% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Adam Hanna at 4 pm, John Erikson at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

City & Government

Local Obituaries

