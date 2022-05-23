Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

61 Prospect Hill Street #1 sold for $881,000 on May 20. This 1,238 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $850,000.

111 Harrison Avenue #A18 sold for $3,065,000 on May 19. This 2,750 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,195,000.

112 Connection Street sold for $820,000 on May 19. This 1,816 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $775,000.

31 Cranston Avenue #1 sold for $960,000 on May 19. This 3,286 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,000.

26 West Street sold for $725,000 on May 19. This 978 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $650,000.

18 Vaughan Avenue sold for $750,000 on May 18. This 1,698 sq. ft home as 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

Middletown

44 Wintergreen Drive sold for $800,000 on May 20. This 2,697 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

118 Howland Avenue sold for $2,420,000 on May 17. This 4,512 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed at $2,420,000 and sold before publication.

26 JH Dwyer Drive sold for $1,150,000 on May 16. This 4,238 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,199,000.

Portsmouth

26 West Passage Drive sold for $782,000 on May 20. This 2,194 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

312 Prospect Lane sold for $1,500,000 on May 20. This 1,083 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,250,000.

77 Walnut Street sold for $475,000 on May 20. This 1,344 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $475,000.

78 Bourbon Street sold for $275,000 on May 17. This 1,308 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $299,900.

64 Holliston Avenue sold for $475,000 on May 16. This 1,693 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $449,900.

Jamestown

55 Bow Street sold for $400,000 on May 17. This 720 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $425,000.

Tiverton

4588 Main Road sold for $455,000 on May 20. This 1,141 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $469,900.

98 Merritt Avenue sold for $391,000 on May 19. This 1,804 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $350,000.

361 Bulgarmarsh Road sold for $126,000 on May 17. This 1,345 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $125,000.

267 Deer Run Road sold for $649,000 on May 16. This 2,334 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,900.

Little Compton

22 Sakonnet Trail sold for $900,000 on May 16. This 3,170 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $900,000.

