The Newport Fire Department Honor Guard will be presenting colors during the National Anthem before the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Sunday, May 29.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post by Newport Firefighters IAFF Local 1080 on Monday, May 23.

Newport Fire Department’s Honor Guard is comprised of members who represent the department at various events on their own time, including in parades and special ceremonies.

The Red Sox will take on the Orioles at 1:35 pm.