Good Morning, today is Friday, May 27.

🌊 The Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial returns to Fort Adams State Park this Memorial Day Weekend. It opens at 8 am this morning and will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and form 8 am to 6 pm on Monday.

The display presents more than 7,000 combat boots adorned with flags and placards. Each boot represents the life of a U.S. service member killed in action post 9-11 in the Global War on Terror. Read More

🌊 Maho Poké is now open at 186a Thames Street (next to Drift Cafe). They are offering Poké Bowls, Hawaiian Shave Ice, House Made Sodas, and more.

🌊 Free hop-on-hop-off bus service will be offered in Newport this summer. Read More

🌊 Concerts return to Bold Point Park in East Providence this evening with Country music artist Chris Young. Details

🌊 It’s day #2 of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival. Catch the laughs at Diego’s Cantina and The Reef this evening. Lineup, info, and ticket here.

🌊 Stay in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend, with these roundups;

What’s Up This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27 – 30

Six Picks Events: What’s Up this weekend in RI (May 27-30)

Weather

Today – A chance of showers. Patchy fog before 3 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 13 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Today – SSW wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. A chance of showers. Patchy fog before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – SSW wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:09 pm | 14 hours & 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:28 am & 6:53 pm | Low tide at 12:29 am & 11:47 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.4 days, 11% lighting.

Happening Today

Rogue Island Comedy Festival returns this weekend to Aquidneck Island with thirteen shows

Boots On The Ground For Heroes returns to Fort Adams this weekend

Chris Young bringing ‘Famous Friends Tour’ to Bold Point Park on May 27

Boston Calling Festival to return Memorial Day Weekend May 27-29

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Buskers – Celtic folk-rock with Anita from 8 pm to 11 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside: DJ at 9 pm

Gurney’s: Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Rejects Brewing Co – “Second Guest” Record Release at 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Clear Blues from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

