Happy Memorial Day! Here are six fun events happening around the state to check out this weekend.

All Weekend: Have a laugh or two this weekend when the Rogue Island Comedy Festival returns to Newport. Rhode Island’s only stand-up comedy festival, the event is produced by native Rhode Islanders Doug Key and Katie Latimer. There are over a dozen shows scheduled with award-winning comedians including Yannis Pappas, Sam Tallent, Ian Lara, and Jenny Zigrino. Complete Details here.

All Weekend: There’s a full schedule of events for Gaspee Days starting this weekend with the Arts and Crafts Festival running Saturday through Monday along Narragansett Parkway in Edgewood. And Saturday night it’s the annual Block Party with music from Salter’s Groove and Neal and the Vipers. “Burning down the house” indeed. Complete details here.

All Weekend: It wouldn’t be Memorial Day Weekend without Boots on the Ground at Fort Adams State Park in Newport. Don’t miss this moving tribute of almost 7,000 combat boots adorned with flags and placards. Each boot represents the life of a U.S. service member killed in action since 9-11 in the Global War on Terror. Details here.

All Weekend: The Theatre-by-the-Sea in Wakefield opens this weekend as Million Dollar Quartet kicks off the 2022 season. Check out the Tony Award-nominated musical set on December 4, 1956, “when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever.” No doubt. Details here.

All Weekend: Of course, we’re looking forward to the nation’s best music festivals here in Newport in late July. In the meantime, WhatsUpNewp will be covering a pair of music festivals this weekend – Boston Calling and Wilco’s Solid Sound Fest at Mass MOCA in North Adams, MA. Look for updates and photos all weekend. Tickets are still available for both festivals – click here for Boston Calling. Click here for Solid Sound.

Saturday: Brown University is the state’s oldest college and the annual Campus Dance is a major part of Graduation weekend. The dance, a tradition going back decades, is open to Brown students, alum, and members of the community. “Dance away the night, dance away your heartache …” Details here.

Monday: Remember those lost in service to our nation at numerous Memorial Day Parades and other events held around the state this weekend. Check with your local city or town hall for details.