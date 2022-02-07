Waterfront Concerts and 98.1 Cat Country today announced that country music artist Chris Young will bring his Famous Friends Tour with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ernest to Bold Point Park in East Providence on Friday, May 27, 2022.

General admission tickets for this show start at $59.50 and go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 11th at 10 AM.

Chris Young joins a Bold Point Park lineup that includes Bon Iver with Bonny Light Horseman, Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown, Chris Lane, and Kip Moor.

Visit waterfrontconcerts.com for more information.

About Chris Young



Multi-platinum RCA Records Nashville global entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, nearly 5 Billion on-demand streams, 13 Million singles sold, 12 career No. 1 singles, 22 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects, 6 Country Music Association nominations, 4 Academy of Country Music nominations and 2 Grammy nominations, along with wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. These accomplishments and more landed him in the Top 20 of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.

“Famous Friends,” – Chris’s platinum-certified, multi-week chart-topping song with Kane Brown – is the title track to his “most personal album to date” (Forbes). The “booming duet” (Tennessean) “At The End Of A Bar” with Mitchell Tenpenny is the newest single from his 8th studio album, Famous Friends.

Named “one of his era’s finest traditionalists” by the Associated Press, Chris is an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world. With a hit-packed set that highlights his twelve chart-toppers — including back-to-back No. 1s “Losing Sleep,” “Sober Saturday Night,” “Think Of You,” and “I’m Comin’ Over” — the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist’s most recent headlining tour played to over 400,000 fans in 3 countries.