Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano and Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island will join Discover Newport and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) officials on Thursday morning to announce a free “Hop-On Hop-Off” bus service promotion in Newport beginning Friday, May 27.

The service will offer transportation around Newport to tourist destinations and beaches, according to a media advisory from RIPTA. This includes all service on Route 67 (Bellevue/Salve Regina Univ.) and the new Route 68 (CCRI/Memorial Blvd./First Beach ).

The service will be free through Monday, October 31, 2022.