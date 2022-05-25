The Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Rhode Island’s only stand-up comedy festival, returns to Aquidneck Island with its Spring Festival this weekend.

The festival will take place from Thursday, May 26 through Monday, May 30 and will include dozens of comics during thirteen shows at four different venues.

Due to the fire at The Wayfinder Hotel earlier this week, the festival did have to make some last-minute venue changes this week as the hotel was scheduled to host six out of the thirteen shows.

The Thursday and Sunday 6 pm/8 pm festival shows will now be held at Top of Pelham in Newport, and Friday 6 pm/8 pm shows will be at Deigo’s Cantina in Middletown!

The JPT Film & Event Center and The Reef will also host shows this weekend.

Tickets will only be sold online for the shows, visit www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com to purchase tickets, to find out more information, and for further updates.

What’sUpNewp is proud to be a media sponsor of this event.