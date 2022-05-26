Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and Memorial Day Weekend.

This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Rogue Island Comedy Festival

Friday, May 27

Rogue Island Comedy Festival returns this weekend to Aquidneck Island with thirteen shows

Boots On The Ground For Heroes returns to Fort Adams this weekend

Chris Young bringing ‘Famous Friends Tour’ to Bold Point Park on May 27

Boston Calling Festival to return Memorial Day Weekend May 27-29

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Buskers – Celtic folk-rock with Anita from 8 pm to 11 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside: DJ at 9 pm

Gurney’s: Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Rejects Brewing Co – “Second Guest” Record Release at 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Clear Blues from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

No meetings scheduled.

Saturday, May 28

Atwater-Donnelly Trio to perform at Imago Foundation For The Arts in Warren on May 28

DEM: Seasonal Shellfish Area closures take effect on May 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm

Gurney’s: The Brian Scott Band at The Pineapple Club from 6 pm to 9 pm, live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, shows at 6 pm, 8 pm, & 10 pm

Landing: Henry Jones at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Troublemakers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Vere Hill at 4:30 pm pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm, Sarah Ven Pelt Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

No meetings scheduled.

Sunday, May 29

Newport Fire Department Honor Guard to present colors before Red Sox Game on May 29

Things To Do

Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm

Gurney’s: The Royal Treatment Band at The Firepit from 6 pm to 9 pm, Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing: Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Randy Robbins from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyle from 5 pm to 8 pm

Government

No meetings scheduled.

Monday, May 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Gurney’s: The Honky Tonk Knights at The Firepit from 6 pm to 9 pm, Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Wendoloski at 4:30 pm

Newport Vineyards: Chris Vaillancourt & Santana Roberts from 2 pm to 5 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm

Top of Pelham: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.