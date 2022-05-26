Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and Memorial Day Weekend.
This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Rogue Island Comedy Festival
Friday, May 27
Rogue Island Comedy Festival returns this weekend to Aquidneck Island with thirteen shows
Boots On The Ground For Heroes returns to Fort Adams this weekend
Chris Young bringing ‘Famous Friends Tour’ to Bold Point Park on May 27
Boston Calling Festival to return Memorial Day Weekend May 27-29
Things To Do
- 8 am to 8 pm – Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am – Anything You Want: A Closer Look at Treasures from Newport’s Gilded Age at Rosecliff
- 10 am – Island Cemetery Tree Walk
- 11 am to 6 pm – Memorial Day Weekend Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6 pm – Disco Night on the Coastal Queen
- 6 pm & 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm – “Second Guest” Record Release at Rejects! at Rejects Beer Co.
- 10 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Reef
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers – Celtic folk-rock with Anita from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: DJ at 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Brewing Co – “Second Guest” Record Release at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Clear Blues from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
No meetings scheduled.
Saturday, May 28
Atwater-Donnelly Trio to perform at Imago Foundation For The Arts in Warren on May 28
DEM: Seasonal Shellfish Area closures take effect on May 28
Things To Do
- 8 am to 12 pm – The Point Association’s Annual Plant Sale at St. John’s
- 8 am to 8 pm – Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am – Newport Artillery Company opens for the season
- 11 am to 6 pm – Memorial Day Weekend Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Colonial Graveyard Tours
- 1 pm to 6 pm – Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 5 pm – Rotary Charity Match at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Roam Around Rough Point
- 6 pm, 8 pm, & 10 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 6 pm – Silken Gallery 10th Anniversary Reception
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm – Atwater-Donnelly Trio at Imago
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gurney’s: The Brian Scott Band at The Pineapple Club from 6 pm to 9 pm, live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, shows at 6 pm, 8 pm, & 10 pm
- Landing: Henry Jones at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Troublemakers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Vere Hill at 4:30 pm pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm, Sarah Ven Pelt Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
No meetings scheduled.
Sunday, May 29
Newport Fire Department Honor Guard to present colors before Red Sox Game on May 29
Things To Do
- 8 am to 8 pm – Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 11 am to 6 pm – Memorial Day Weekend Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 6 pm – Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm – Kingston Chamber Music Festival Spring Recital at University of Rhode Island
- 6 pm & 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 10 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Reef
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm
- Gurney’s: The Royal Treatment Band at The Firepit from 6 pm to 9 pm, Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyle from 5 pm to 8 pm
Government
No meetings scheduled.
Monday, May 30
Things To Do
- 8 am to 6 pm – Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am – Free Self-Guided Tours at Eisenhower House
- 10 am –Hatching Entomologists Walk & Talk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am – Memorial Day Ceremony – Newport
- 11 am to 5 pm – Memorial Day Weekend Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm & 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Top of Pelham
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Gurney’s: The Honky Tonk Knights at The Firepit from 6 pm to 9 pm, Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Wendoloski at 4:30 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Chris Vaillancourt & Santana Roberts from 2 pm to 5 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Top of Pelham: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
City & Government
No meetings are scheduled.