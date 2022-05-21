Join Imago Foundation for the Arts as it welcomes the Atwater-Donnelly Trio at 7:30 p.m. May 28 at Imago Gallery, 36 Market Street.

The highly acclaimed husband-wife duo, Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly will present a program of traditional American and Celtic folk songs, acapella pieces, old-time gospel songs, dance tunes and original works as they blend unusual harmonies and playing guitar, Appalachian Mountain dulcimer, mandolin, tin whistle, harmonica, banjo, throw in surprises like Appalachian clog dancing and French Canadian footwork. Atwater and Donnelly will be joined by Cathy Clasper-Torch, who adds a rich third dimension with fiddle, cello, Chinese erhu, and vocals.

Since 2004, the Atwater-Donnelly Trio has been a driving force on the regional folk circuit with performances that appeal to all ages. With humor, audience participation and a relaxed stage presence, they explain song origins to create a deeper understanding of the music and its cultural history.

Suggested donation is $15. Tickets may be purchased in advance on eventbrite at: https://atwater-donnelly-trio-at-imago.eventbrite.com or reserved by emailing MusicAtImago@gmail.com or calling 401-392-1322.