Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County and Rhode Island this week, May 9 – 15, 2022.

Monday, May 9

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Government

Tuesday, May 10

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

Government

Wednesday, May 11

Cruise Ship In Port

  • Silver Wind (Capacity: 294 passengers, 208 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Automat at 3 pm, Newport Pride Fundraiser at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm

Government

Thursday, May 12

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Automat at 4:30 pm, The Godfather at 7:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Friday, May 13

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Northman at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: S. Georges at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

  • Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.

Saturday, May 14

Cruise Ship In Port

  • Celebrity Summit (Capacity: 2,450 passengers, 999 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Northman at 4 pm, The Torch with Quinn Sullivan in person at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe:  Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live acoustic at 4 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Parlor Newport – NPT Haus from 9 pm to 1 am
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

  • Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.

Sunday, May 15

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club:  Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Tim Taylor Blues Band from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Government

  • Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.

