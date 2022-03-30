The most famous fresco in the world will be on display at the Rhode Island Convention Center this spring from May 12 – June 12. Michelangelo – A Different View, is an exhibit that brings the original artwork of the Sistine Chapel to eye level, for art lovers to study close up. Ticket information here.

The sculptor and painter Michelangelo spent four years of his life on scaffolding under the vaulted ceiling of the Sistine Chapel painting his interpretation of the history of creation.

More from the organizers:

Michelangelo – A Different View allows for an unprecedented closeness to the magnificent works of Michelangelo, the originals of which adorn the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel at the height of nearly 70 feet. Far away from the enormous streams of visitors to the Sistine Chapel, visitors here can take in the imposing paintings at their leisure and soak them in from only a few feet away.

Under the license of the Vatican Museums, the images were reproduced and transferred to special fabric webs. This technique allows true-to-life reproduction providing a glimpse of the works, which apart from Michelangelo, has been given to only a few people.

Following the restoration of the Sistine Chapel between 1982 and 1994, a Japanese team received permission to film the newly resplendent Chapel. Photo slides were made of the frescoes in a 200 x 250 mm format, which since have been guarded by the Vatican Museums like a treasure – which is indeed what they truly are.

These elaborate reproductions of the paintings in the exhibition Michelangelo – A Different View allow visitors an intimate experience with the stunning frescoes of the Florentine genius. The exhibition by no means attempts to reproduce the Sistine Chapel. Instead, it aims to provide observers with a view of Michelangelo’s technique which is still setting standards today. The experience also develops a very personal perspective of the depictions and intentions of the artist.

Tickets for Michelangelo – A Different View will be available for purchase on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. and are priced from $12.00 – $20.00, with senior, student, and special offers available. Taxes and fees may apply. Click here for more.