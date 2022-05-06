Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 11 at 6:30 pm. Here’s a first look at what’s on their docket, the agenda with supporting attachments will be posted on the City’s website in the coming days.



CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

MAY 11, 2022

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on May 11, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

1. PUBLIC HEARING- FY 2023 Operating Budget-

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES ( #31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Special Events:

1. Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc., d/b/a various events & various locations throughout the city beginning May 12, 2022 through October 30, 2022 (list attached)

2. The Wayfinder Hotel, d/b/a Summer Starts Here, The Wayfinder Hotel, May 14, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3. Kate Lentz, d/b/a Author talk and Reception, Ochre Court; May 22, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

4. Newport Hospital, d/b/a A Salute To Health- Fundraiser, Marble House; July 6, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

5. Newport Historical Society, d/b/a French Culinary Adventure Cocktail Reception, Great Friends Meeting House; July 7, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

6. Newport Historical Society, d/b/a French in Newport Living History Event, Great Friends Meeting House; July 8-10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

7. Alliance Francaise of Newport, d/b/a Celebrating General Rochambeau and the French in Newport, King Park; July 9, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8. Sail Newport, d/b/a Newport Regatta, 72 Fort Adams Drive; July 8-10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

9. International Tennis Hall of Fame, d/b/a Infosys Hall of Fame Open, International Tennis Hall of Fame; July 10-17, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

10. Newport HEZ Arts and Culture Workgroup/Tom Perrotti, d/b/a Don Quixote/Summer Theater; Miantonomi Park; July 11, 2022 from, 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (rain date- July 18, 2022)

11. Potter League for Animals, d/b/a Yappy Hour, 57 Ledge Road; July 17, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

12. Island Moving Company, d/b/a Newport Dance Festival, Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell St.; July 19-24, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

13. The Rec Reunion Association, d/b/a Rec Reunion Family Cookout, Miantonomi Park; August 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

14. Preservation Society of Newport County, d/b/a Coaching Weekend, Newport Mansion and Streets of Newport; August 18- 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

15. Sail Newport, d/b/a Sail for Hope, Newport Shipyard, 1 Washington St.; September 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

16. Communication from Bike Newport, re: Rain date for Elliot’s Ride- May 22, 2022

b. Pool Table License, Renewal, El Dee Vending, LLC, 80 Osprey Drive, East Greenwich, RI (1 table)

c. Mechanical Amusement License Renewal, El Dee Vending, LLC, 80 Osprey Drive, East Greenwich, RI (1 location, 11 machines)

d. Private Detective License, Renewal, Kevin P. Sullivan, d/b/a KPS Investigations & Constable Services, LLC, 2 Chastellux Ave.

e. Tattoo Parlor License, Renewal, Peter Fortune, d/b/a Fortune Tattoos, 435 Thames St.

f. 2022 Holiday Selling License, Renewals- List Attached

g. Communication from Mona Barbera, Ph.D., re: Resignation from the Canvassing Authority (Receive with regret)

h. Communication from Peter Rinelli, Ph.D, re: Resignation from the Cliff Walk Commission (Receive with regret)

i. Communication from Kathryn Supple, re: Requesting the city participate in National Gun Violence Awareness Day (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

j. Communication from Broadway Businesses, re: Addendum to Outdoor Dining proposal (Receive and refer to City Administration for a recommendation)

k. Memorandum from the City Manager, re: Plan to host t-ball and coach pitch at Miantonomi Park (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Sankofa Community Connection, d/b/a Pre-Juneteenth Celebration/Day of Renewal, Great Friends Meeting House; June 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

-Request to waive special event license fee

4. Victualing License, New, Maho Poke, LLC, d/b/a Maho Poke, 186 A Thames St.

5. Victualing License, New, Springline Coffee, LLC, d/b/a Springline Coffee, LLC, 33 Bannisters Wharf

6. Sidewalk Café License, New, Mel’s Lunch Inc., d /b/a Mel’s Lunch, 25 Broadway

7. Sidewalk Café, New, Humming Bird, LLC, d/b/a Humming Bird, A Taste of the Caribbean, 104 Broadway

8. Victualing License, Expansion, Picnic, Ltd., d/b/a Picnic Café, 26-28 Bellevue Ave., expanding into 28-32 Bellevue

9. Sidewalk Café License, Expansion, Picnic, Ltd., d/b/a Picnic Café, 26-28 Bellevue Ave., expanding into 28-32 Bellevue Ave.

10. Sidewalk Café License, Renewals:

a. Newport Bubble Tea, LLC, d/b/a Empire Tea & Coffee, 22 Broadway

b. ETCGroup, LLC, d/b/a Empire Tea & Coffee, 112 William St.

11. Mobile Food Establishment Truck, (MFET- 2 available), New, Sunset Beach Aquaculture, LLC (Joseph Pinheiro), d/b/a Sunset Beach Aquaculture, 161 Beacon Ave., Jamestown, RI- continued from April 27, 2022

12. Entertainment License, Expansion, Class A (indoors), L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Stoneacre Garden, 151 Swinburne Row Sunday through Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Current restriction- Subject to garage doors to be closed during entertainment) (Hearing)

13. 2022 Entertainment License Renewals (List Attached)

14. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS (NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission)

Appointments:

Cliff Walk Commission (1 vacancy); Dennis Zambrotta; Nicole Shevory; Mark Fitzgerald Christopher M. Jones (5 year term expires 11/1/2026)

Affirmative Action Commission (unlimited vacancies) : Joan McCarthy (3 year term expires 5/11/2025)

Energy and Environment Commission (1 vacancy): Anne Joslin ( 3 year term expires 4/9/2023)

Tree and Open Space Commission (1 vacancy): Stephanie Smyth ( 3 year term expires 3/27/2024)

RESOLUTIONS

15. Aging Friendly- L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano, K. Leonard., E. Fuerte

16. Street Cafes- J. Bova, C. Holder, E. Fuerte, L. Ceglie, A. McCalla, J. Napolitano

ORDINANCES

17. Amending Section 17.08.010, entitled, Definitions, 17.65., entitled, “Innovation Hub” and 17.66 entitled, “Innovation Hub Floating Overlay Zone” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

18. Communication from Maureen Cronin, Chair, Charter Review Commission, re: Final Report of the 2022 Newport Charter Review Commission

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

19. Action Item #6071/22 – RE: Lease Agreement – Newport Community School – Gateway Center (w/accompanying resolution)

20. Action Item #6072/22 – RE: Regional School District – Ballot Authorization (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F-1 Daily Liquor Licenses, Sail Newport, d/b/a:

a. Newport Regatta, 72 Fort Adams Drive; July 8-10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

b. Sail for Hope, 1 Washington St.; September 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2. Communication from Charles M. Holder, Jr., Operations Manager, Midtown Oyster/Surf Club re: Change of d/b/a from Freaky Burrito to Coffee Grinder at 337 Thames St. Unit 4 (Receive and make part of licensees file)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Sunday Selling License, New, Class A Liquor Store, Shiv Wine Corp, d/b/a Thames Wine & Spirits, 580 Thames St. Unit 8

4. Application of New Newport Liquor, LLC, d/b/a Point Wine & Spirits, 3 Thames St., holder of a Class A alcoholic beverage license to transfer 50% of membership from Forest Patten to Richard Willis, assuming 100%. (Hearing)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

